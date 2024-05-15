Prota Simulator codes (May 2024)

Updated May 15, 2024: Searched for new codes!

Enter the vibrant fantasy world of Prota Simulator, full of intense sword action. Fight monsters to earn Gems and Coins and get stronger weapons for improved combat. You can also hatch cute pets that are feisty enough to help you squash your foes.

If grinding your way toward becoming strong enough to slash an enemy in just a few clicks becomes a burden, use Prota Simulator codes to get more Gems and get better gear faster. As a fan of Roblox fantasy games, you should check out our article on Dragon Adventures codes and grab all the freebies in that exciting title as well!

All Prota Simulator codes list

Prota Simulator codes (Working)

Alpha01—Redeem for 100 Gems

Prota Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Prota Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Prota Simulator

Redeeming Prota Simulator codes is a simple process—check out our tutorial below:

Go to the Store to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run Prota Simulator in Roblox. Click on the shopping cart icon in the left menu. Scroll down until you reach the code redemption section. Input a working code into the Enter Code field. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

How to get more Prota Simulator codes

If you want to search for Prota Simulator codes on your own, you can join the Prota Games Roblox group. However, our article offers a much more practical solution. We’ve compiled all the codes into a curated list we update regularly, so bookmark this page and check it often for new drops.

Why are my Prota Simulator codes not working?

If a Prota Simulator code from our Working list doesn’t seem to work, make sure that you’ve entered it correctly. Codes are case-sensitive, so it’s easy to make a mistake if you’re typing it in. The better solution is to use the reliable old copy/paste method and grab it from our article.

If the problem persists, it likely means that the developer has taken the code down. Let us know if you come across any expired codes, and we’ll update our article as soon as possible.

Other ways to get free rewards in Prota Simulator

When you’re done redeeming Prota Simulator codes, there are other free rewards you can grab in the game. There are timed gifts that you can collect by simply playing the game long enough. You should also sign in every day to grab your daily gifts. Both of these types of rewards include Gems, weapons, pets, and auras.

What is Prota Simulator?

Prota Simulator is a Roblox clicker game set in a vast fantasy world where you fight all sorts of creatures and bosses to collect Coins, Gems, powerful blades, and essential auras that boost your character in different ways. Every area has its boss that you battle to unlock the portal to the next world for you to explore. You can also hatch pets and equip them to aid you in your battles.

