Warrior Simulator codes (May 2024)

Updated May 10, 2024: We checked for new codes.

Warrior Simulator is an adorable clicker experience with beautiful animations and a lovely soundtrack. Enjoy a casual Roblox title where you fight waves of enemies as you unlock better weapons and adopt cute pets. If you want to cheat the system a bit, just use codes.

Warrior Simulator codes will grant you a variety of free goodies, ranging from pets and Wins to epic weapons and EXP boosts—just don’t wait for too long to redeem them. If you want to try another dynamic Roblox experience with freebies, check out our list of Super Power Grinding Simulator codes.

All Warrior Simulator codes list

Warrior Simulator codes (Active)

like15k —Redeem for Free Items

—Redeem for Free Items 3000like —Redeem for Free Items

—Redeem for Free Items 1000like —Redeem for the Epic Weapon 6

—Redeem for the Epic Weapon 6 3000like —Redeem for a Pet

—Redeem for a Pet welcome—Redeem for 10 Wins

Warrior Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Warrior Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Warrior Simulator

To redeem codes in Warrior Simulator, follow the instructions below:

Hit Redeem and get the goods. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Warrior Simulator on Roblox. Press the CDK icon on the right side of the screen. Enter your code in the pop-up text box. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies!

How to get more Warrior Simulator codes

We update the list of Warrior Simulator codes as soon as new drops become available, so make sure to bookmark this article (CTRL+D). If you want to do your own research, you can join the Warrior Simulator Guilder group and the BBS SUPER GAME Roblox group.

Why are my Warrior Simulator codes not working?

Your Warrior Simulator codes are most likely not working for two possible reasons. It’s very common for a typo to sneak in when you try to redeem your codes, as they consist of numbers, special characters, and capitalized letters. The best way to avoid this issue is to copy and paste the code you want to use.

The other issue you should keep in mind is the codes expiring. To avoid related problems, use the codes as soon as they drop, if possible.

How to get other free rewards in Warrior Simulator

Besides redeeming Warrior Simulator codes, the best way to get more free rewards is by trying to complete the in-game challenges. Playing against the waves of enemies will grant you Wins and weapons. On top of that, you can count on a daily login bonus, which makes playing this game even more fun and rewarding.

What is Warrior Simulator?

Warrior Simulator is a clicker game that makes a point that Roblox titles can be both engaging and aesthetically pleasing. Its charming art style and action-filled gameplay truly put this game above other clicker games. Play with friends, defeat hordes of enemies for Wins, and collect better weapons and pets as you go.

Make sure to check out more articles in the dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Dot Esports to find out how to claim freebies in other Roblox titles. If you’re not entirely set on using weapons but want some good old-fashioned fisticuffs, we recommend our Slap Battles codes article.

