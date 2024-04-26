Prior Extinction codes (April 2024)

Updated Apr. 26, 2024: Added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for a truly ruthless survival game, what’s a better setting than the prehistoric world? Prior Extinction is a challenging Roblox game that will cast you in the role of one of 45 species of ferocious dinosaurs, all with one common goal—to stay alive.

With dangers lurking around every corner, this is not an easy task, especially when you start out as a small herbivore. If dinosaurs had had Prior Extinction codes, they would have probably fared better, but you can change that. Rush to the redemption page and grab all free rewards before they’re gone. You can get even more Roblox freebies if you visit our list of Creatures of Sonaria codes.

All Prior Extinction codes list

Prior Extinction codes (Working)

TunnelDweller —Redeem for 2,500 Amber

—Redeem for 2,500 Amber Laacer —Redeem for a Mahajangasuchus

—Redeem for a Mahajangasuchus WoofWoof —Redeem for 2,500 Amber

—Redeem for 2,500 Amber Easter —Redeem for 1 Melanistic Egg, 1 Leucastic Egg, 1 Katan Egg, 1 Gadol Egg, and 1 Kabiyr Egg

—Redeem for 1 Melanistic Egg, 1 Leucastic Egg, 1 Katan Egg, 1 Gadol Egg, and 1 Kabiyr Egg PostTV—Redeem for a Mahajangasuchus

Prior Extinction codes (Expired) show more 2yearsBirthday

Return2022

11 million

2021 show less

How to redeem codes in Prior Extinction

To redeem Prior Extinction codes, follow the steps below:

Click here to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Prior Extinction in Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the main menu. Enter your code into the Input code here… text box. Press the Use Code button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Prior Extinction codes

To get all the Prior Extinction codes in one place, bookmark this page by pressing (CTRL+D). Remember to visit regularly to ensure you don’t miss anything.

The alternative route is looking for codes on your own. This method takes more time and effort, but if you prefer it, visit the following sources:

Why are my Prior Extinction codes not working?

Sometimes, a simple typo may stop your Prior Extinction code from working. Always double-check if you spelled everything correctly first. In case this doesn’t help, you may have encountered an outdated code. Roblox codes usually aren’t permanent, so we suggest redeeming them all as soon as you can.

Other ways to get free rewards in Prior Extinction

If you need more Amber after redeeming all Prior Extinction codes, you can complete quests, achievements, and masteries. You can also claim more via Daily rewards every 24 hours. To get more free resources, visit the official Discord server to join giveaways and stay tuned for upcoming special events.

What is Prior Extinction?

Prior Extinction is a Roblox survival game with a prehistoric theme. You play as one of the 45 realistic dinosaurs trying to make their way in a brutal world brimming with dangers and enemies. Discover all 11 biomes by fighting for dominance, food, and territory. The experience offers a fun collection of quests, achievements, and masteries you can complete. Can you earn a spot at the top of the food chain?

If you want to test your survival skills in another Roblox title, check out our list of Kaiju Universe codes to get more free rewards. For more freebies in other games, visit the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more