Primal Pursuit codes (May 2024)

I can’t remember the last time I had as much fun in a Roblox game as I did in Primal Pursuit. This survival game, where each round brings a new thrill, puts you in the skin of a beast or in a team that has to survive a dinosaur attack.

Since you need Bones, fuel, guns, and other resources to survive, I looked for Primal Pursuit codes that can be a real game changer early on. My advice is to redeem the codes before it’s too late and use them to gain the upper hand because, in this game, every mistake costs a lot. If you’re interested in a similar title with many freebies, check out our list of Roblox Blair codes, too.

All Primal Pursuit codes list

Active Primal Pursuit codes

10KL1KES!—Redeem for 500 Bones (New)

How to redeem codes in Primal Pursuit

Redeeming Primal Pursuit codes is quick and easy. Just follow our instructions below to get your rewards in seconds:

Start by clicking the CODES icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Primal Pursuit in Roblox. Hit the CODES icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button to grab your freebies.

How to get more Primal Pursuit codes

The best way to grab Primal Pursuit codes is to bookmark this article using CTRL and D on your keyboard and check back occasionally. We do our best to find the latest drops and place them here so you don’t have to bother with that tiresome procedure.

However, if you want to expand your knowledge of the game or participate in special events organized by the developer, check out the official social media channels:

Why are my Primal Pursuit codes not working?

Pay attention when entering Primal Pursuit codes because they combine upper-case letters with special characters, and that can be challenging to type in. To avoid any unnecessary mistakes, copy a code from our list and paste it directly into the game. If you do all that and still get the message CODE INCORRECT!, that means the code in question has expired. If you run into an inactive one, let us know, and we will update our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Primal Pursuit

Aside from redeeming Primal Pursuit codes for gifts, make sure to join the developer’s Roblox group (linked above) and claim a 1.2x Experience and Bones bonus. Also, take advantage of daily login rewards and try not to skip a day, as they give you better resources if you’re consistent.

What is Primal Pursuit?

Primal Pursuit is a Roblox survival game in which you can play as a dinosaur or as part of a team that aims to either kill the beast or evacuate the area. Every round brings something new, so try to collect as many different items as possible to upgrade your avatar. Also, whenever you’re short on Bones, check this guide and use all the available codes for free rewards.

