Pet Catchers codes (March 2024)

Unleash the spirit of exploration in this dynamic Pokémon-like game! Pet Catchers is one of the cutest experiences on Roblox because it allows you to obtain more than 150 types of pets while completing quests, playing minigames, and fishing to get upgrades and freebies.

As you grind and unlock new areas, pick the right allies to battle the most challenging bosses. When you need a bit of help, use Pet Catchers codes for various boosts, elixirs, and other attractive items that will help with your progress. If you can’t get enough of adorable Roblox creatures, check out our list of Pet Racer Simulator codes as well.

All Pet Catchers codes list

Pet Catchers codes (Working)

ovefishing —Redeem for 3 Sea Elixirs and 1 Seafarer Rune

—Redeem for 3 Sea Elixirs and 1 Seafarer Rune Release —Redeem for 500 Coins and 1 Coin Elixir

—Redeem for 500 Coins and 1 Coin Elixir lucky —Redeem for 3 Lucky Elixirs

—Redeem for 3 Lucky Elixirs cherry—Redeem for 1 Golden Cherry

Pet Catchers codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Pet Catchers

Redeeming Pet Catchers codes is a straightforward process. Just follow the steps below:

Click on these buttons to claim your rewards right away | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Pet Catchers on Roblox. Click the Extra icon on the left side of the screen. Select the Codes option in the small pop-up window. Type in a code from the list above (or copy and paste it) into the Enter Code text box. Hit the Enter button to grab your prizes.

How to get more Pet Catchers codes

The best way to find all Pet Catchers codes in one place is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back regularly. We will update our article with the latest codes as soon as new ones arrive.

On the other hand, if you want to look for freebies on your own, we suggest visiting the developer’s social media channels, such as:

Why are my Pet Catchers codes not working?

One of the reasons for Pet Catchers codes not working can be a simple typo. When entering one from our Working list, make sure to copy it exactly as displayed. Another reason could be the code’s expiration date. Some codes expire fast, so use them all before it’s too late! If you run into an inactive code on the wrong list, let us know, and we will update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pet Catchers

Besides redeeming Pet Catchers codes for various freebies, the easiest way to get more rewards is to grind and unlock new areas. Also, you get small gifts every time you capture a more demanding pet. Besides all that, try to explore the map and find various chests with free Elixirs, Treats, Coins, and other valuable items.

What is Pet Catchers?

Pet Catchers is a Roblox click-and-catch experience where you must capture different pets that serve as your allies as you unlock new worlds and search for the cutest creatures out there. Equip your most prized pets and battle against bosses, earn Pet Cubes, and upgrade your allies to the max. On your way to the top of the leaderboard, remember to use all the available codes for freebies.

