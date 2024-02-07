Pet Trading Card Simulator codes (February 2024)

I want to grab all pet cards in Pet Trading Card Simulator! This game is a dream for collectors and players who like earning achievements. While my index isn’t the best, I’ve gathered enough to get a few titles. Opening packs is fun, and the pets are adorable!

Unlocking new zones requires a lot of coins, and thankfully, Pet Trading Card Simulator codes exist to help. When you redeem them, you can obtain free Luck Boosts, Potions, and other amazing freebies! If you want even more pets, check out our article on Pet Racer Simulator codes and grab all available codes for that game as well!

All Pet Trading Card Simulator codes list

Active Pet Trading Card Simulator codes

LUCKYDAY —Redeem for a Luck Potion (New)

—Redeem for a Luck Potion FOREST —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion DEMONSLAYER —Redeem for a Super Luck Boost

—Redeem for a Super Luck Boost RETWEET —Redeem for a 10-minute Luck Potion

—Redeem for a 10-minute Luck Potion FOUNDTWITTER—Redeem for a Super Luck Boost

Expired Pet Trading Card Simulator codes show more TIMETOOPENPACKS

PSACARD

ENJOYPTC

POTION PARTY

HALLOWEENPARTY

FALLISHERE

PANDU

SUMMER

PS10

MAGIC

WEDIDIT10K

LUCK200k

ONEMILLION

FOURK

NICE3K

EXCLUSIVE

FIRST1K

ALMOST10K

EIGHTTHOUSAND

SEVENK

WOW5K

WOW2MILLION

BETA

DISCORDFAN

LUCK200k

BOSSKILLER

NINEMVISITS show less



How to redeem codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator

If you want to redeem codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator with ease, follow our instructions below:

Click on Redeem to grab your prize | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Pet Trading Card Simulator in Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side. Input the code into the text field. Click Redeem and grab your freebies!

How to get more Pet Trading Card Simulator codes

You can hunt for Pet Trading Card Simulator codes on the SauriStudios Server Discord, X (@SauriStudios), and Sauri Studios Roblox group. A more straightforward solution is to save this page because you won’t have to spend so much time looking for codes on your own. We look for new code drops daily, and you can return to this article whenever you want to check for new updates.

Why are my Pet Trading Card Simulator codes not working?

If you manually input Pet Trading Card Simulator codes, typos are almost inevitable. Avoid making such mistakes by copying codes and pasting them directly into the game. You should be able to claim your rewards that way unless the code in question has expired in the meantime. Contact us if you’ve discovered an outdated code on the Working list, and we will update our guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pet Trading Card Simulator

You’ll get a ton of goodies with Pet Trading Card Simulator codes, but don’t stop there. When you enter the game, you can claim daily rewards. If you play long enough, you can unlock items like potions and more in the playtime rewards section. There’s also a starter pass that provides players with free starter cards alongside other useful freebies! Lastly, by joining the above-linked Roblox group, you’ll be able to use the auto-open command for free.

What is Pet Trading Card Simulator?

Pet Trading Card Simulator is a card collecting game on Roblox where you collect pet cards of different rarities for your album. Each zone you unlock will have uniquely themed cards to grab if you have enough coins. So collect as many as you can and fill up your index to get titles!

