While there are more than a fair share of pet games available on Roblox, Pet Simulator 99! is among the most popular. The game allows you to collect new pets, explore different worlds, and even trade with other players.

The main point of the game is to collect gold so you can buy new pets to hatch and obtain other items, such as hoverboards. While you can always go about collecting gold and other content through game’s objectives, the Roblox title also allows you to enter free codes that gift you various rewards.

To see all of the active and expired codes in Pet Simulator 99!, keep on reading.

Are there active Pet Simulator 99! codes?

Below, you can see all of the active codes for Pet Simulator 99!. This has been updated as of early December.

There are no current active codes for Pet Simulator 99!

How to redeem Pet Simulator 99! Codes

With there being no active codes in Pet Simulator 99!, there is nothing for you to redeem as of right now. However, in the future when the developers release codes, you can use the following steps to redeem them in-game:

Launch Pet Simulator 99! through Roblox

On the main menu screen, find the “Codes” button and click on it

This will make a text box appear on the screen, which you can use to enter your active code

Press "Redeem" and if you entered the code correctly, the reward associated with your code will automatically be added to your account

If you didn't enter the code correctly or the code is expired, the text box will stay on the screen

You can find new codes for Pet Simulator 99! through the developer’s Twitter page or by joining the developer’s dedicated Discord server. It’s currently unknown when new codes will be added for Pet Simulator 99!, so keep checking both of these outlets frequently to stay updated on any new codes and details about the game in general.