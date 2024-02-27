Lethal Tower Defense codes (February 2024)

If you’re a fan of Lethal Company, then you should definitely try Lethal Tower Defense on Roblox. This fast-paced game has interesting horror elements based on that popular title, but also great mechanics and difficult opponents from the start. When things get ugly, just reach for some codes!

Since this experience is no joke, you’ll probably need all the help you can get, and that’s why you should use all the available Lethal Tower Defense codes. They will provide you with enough Scraps and Gold to upgrade your precious units and show your enemies what you’re made of! If you want to test your tactical skills in a similar game that also gives many freebies, check out our list of Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) codes list!

All Lethal Tower Defense codes list

Lethal Tower Defense codes (Working)

1MILVISITS —Redeem for 300 Scraps (New)

—Redeem for 300 Scraps 15KLIKES —Redeem for 200 Scraps (New)

—Redeem for 200 Scraps SORRY—Redeem for 200 Scraps (New)

Lethal Tower Defense codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Lethal Tower Defense

Redeeming Lethal Tower Defense codes is quite straightforward; just follow the steps below to get rewards right away:

Click this button to grab your freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Lethal Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the Codes icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Type in a code from the list above (or copy and paste it) into the pop-up text box. Hit the CONFIRM CODE button to grab your freebies.

How to get more Lethal Tower Defense codes

For the latest Lethal Tower Defense codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back whenever you can because we always hunt for the freshest drops and put all the codes here for easy access.

However, if you’re eager to learn more about the game or explore more options to get freebies, check the developer’s social media channels like PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS! Roblox group and PLAY TOWER DEFENSE! Discord server.

Why are my Lethal Tower Defense codes not working?

Always double-check your spelling when entering Lethal Tower Defense codes, as they can be case-sensitive. To avoid unnecessary typos, we suggest copying the code you want to use from our Working list and pasting it straight into the game. If you get the message CODE DOES NOT EXIST, that probably means it’s expired, so try to use all the available ones before they vanish.

Other ways to get free rewards in Lethal Tower Defense

Aside from redeeming Lethal Tower Defense codes for freebies, you can grab extra resources by completing various quests (daily and weekly) that you can find at the top of the screen, next to the Inventory icon. Also, there are playtime gifts and daily login rewards that you should claim whenever possible. For more potential free items, visit the developer’s social media channels that we linked above.

What is Lethal Tower Defense?

Lethal Tower Defense is a Roblox game based on the popular co-op survival horror Lethal Company. In this experience, your main goal is to create a team of units to provide defense against waves of enemies and stop them from reaching your base. Survive all the attacks and earn various resources to purchase more units and upgrade them to the max. As you progress in this experience and unlock new maps and challenges, use the above-listed codes to reach the top of the leaderboard.

If you enjoy similar Roblox games, check out our Blade Tower Defense codes article to get various freebies in that title as well. And if you’d like to get codes for other fun experiences, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section!