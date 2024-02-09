Blade Tower Defense codes (February 2024)

If you have mastered all tower defense games, try fending off the waves without guns. Blade Tower Defense substitutes ranged weapons with swords, so you’ll need to be extra careful while placing your units. Epic warriors really make a difference, but summoning them requires a lot of luck.

Recommended Videos

Wasting all your hard-earned coins only to get the Merchant a third time in a row isn’t fun. Thankfully, Blade Tower Defense codes will let you earn more in an instant, helping you raise a great army faster. After you do so, check out the Tower Defense X codes to get more free rewards.

All Blade Tower Defense codes list

Blade Tower Defense codes (Working)

1000likes —Redeem for 300 Coins

—Redeem for 300 Coins UPDATE1—Redeem for 300 Coins

Blade Tower Defense codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Blade Tower Defense codes.

How to redeem codes in Blade Tower Defense

Redeeming Blade Tower Defense codes is straightforward. Follow the steps below:

Click the Twitter button to claim your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Blade Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the Twitter button on the left side of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter code here text box. Hit Submit to claim your rewards.

How to get more Blade Tower Defense codes?

The developer posts new Blade Tower Defense codes on the official Discord server and occasionally on the X account (@DoubleBandits) as well. Since both contain a lot of info unrelated to the codes, finding them might get tiresome. For a smoother way of getting all the available rewards, consider bookmarking this page and visiting now and then to see what’s new.

Why are my Blade Tower Defense codes not working?

Typos are a common occurrence, so it’s good to double-check if your Blade Tower Defense code appears correct. If it all seems good, the code you’re trying to redeem is likely no longer active. Most Roblox codes may expire at any given time, so report the issue if you notice an outdated one on the working list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Blade Tower Defense

For more freebies, you can log in every day to pick up the daily login rewards, including coins and boosts. When you complete a seven-day streak, you’ll get a free unit as well. By clicking the gift icon on the right side of the screen, you can access playtime rewards that refill from time to time. Staying in the game for two hours will allow you to get an Executioner unit. And, if you need a break from all the battles, you can relax and earn more coins in the AFK mode.

What is Blade Tower Defense?

Blade Tower Defense is a Roblox strategy game focused on melee weapons. Place your units around the map carefully, making sure that the orb monsters won’t reach your base. Earn coins by winning rounds and use them to summon new warriors for your army. If you get some duplicates, you can merge them to power them up. Blade Tower Defense can be played in a group of up to five people, but it’s also equally fun when you battle solo.

For more free rewards in a game with similar mechanics, check out our Anime World Tower Defense codes article. Don’t forget to explore the rest of our dedicated Roblox Codes section to get freebies in other Roblox games as well!