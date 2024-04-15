Legacy Piece codes (April 2024)

Do you have what it takes to become the ultimate ruler of the Seven Seas? If you’re up for the challenge, test your skills in Legacy Piece, a fast-paced Roblox title based on the legendary One Piece anime series.

Since you will need a lot of effort to progress fast in this experience, make sure to grab the latest Legacy Piece codes and redeem them for freebies. The codes will provide you with Cash, EXP, Spins, and other valuable resources so you can dominate the leaderboards. And if you want to try a similar game that offers a lot of free rewards as well, check out our list of Z Piece codes!

All Legacy Piece codes list

Active Legacy Piece codes

CHUCHUBLESSES —Redeem for 2x Mastery Boost and 2x EXP Boost (New)

—Redeem for 2x Mastery Boost and 2x EXP Boost 10KLIKES —Redeem for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins

—Redeem for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins TYFORPATIENCE —Redeem for 450 Cash, 55 EXP, and 10 Spins

—Redeem for 450 Cash, 55 EXP, and 10 Spins 500KVISITS —Redeem for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins

—Redeem for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins CODESONE —Redeem for 100 Cash, 10 Spins, and 45 EXP

—Redeem for 100 Cash, 10 Spins, and 45 EXP Release—Redeem for 2 Spins, 25 XP, and 45 Cash

How to redeem codes in Legacy Piece

Redeeming Legacy Piece codes is simple. Just follow our instructions below, and you’ll get your rewards in seconds:

Click the Settings button to redeem your code right away | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Legacy Piece in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu. Click on Settings. Insert a code from our list in the text box at the bottom of the pop-up window. Hit the Submit button to grab your freebies.

How to get more Legacy Piece codes

The best way to grab new Legacy Piece codes is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back whenever you can. We do our code-hunting missions regularly and put all the fresh drops here for easy access.

On the other hand, for more info about the game, including various tips and tricks and other helpful advice, check the developer’s social media channels listed below:

Why are my Legacy Piece codes not working?

When in doubt about any of the Legacy Piece codes, double-check your spelling first. Be careful when entering codes manually, as they usually combine letters, numbers, and special characters that can be hard to distinguish. Also, remember that codes expire fast, so be quick and claim your freebies whenever you see new additions to our list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Legacy Piece

Aside from redeeming Legacy Piece codes for rewards, the best way to earn more resources is to complete quests, fight all the enemies you see, and unlock special abilities along the way. If you want to participate in giveaways and special contests to win more valuable goodies, check the developer’s social media channels that we’ve linked above.

What is Legacy Piece?

Create your own pirate and embark on an adventure with no limits! Legacy Piece brings thrilling combat and exploration with different enemies, islands, and quests that you must complete to become the ruler of the Seven Seas. Fight your way to the top and use all the available codes whenever possible for faster upgrades.

If you want more freebies in other popular Roblox games, visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section. We have more guides that will lead you to awesome resources for all your favorite titles, including the latest Cat Piece codes.

