Kamehameha Simulator codes (March 2024)

If you’re a fan of Dragon Ball and Kamehamehas, you should test your fighting skills in Kamehameha Simulator! This fast-paced clicker Roblox game will teach you how to upgrade that special move to its absolute limits. Oh, and there are cute pets as well!

In addition to those cute beasts, you can make use of Kamehameha Simulator codes that can be redeemed for various freebies like boosts, OP pets, multipliers, and other valuable resources to upgrade your future combat master! If you want to play a similar title that offers many free goodies, check out our Anime Star Simulator codes list.

All Kamehameha Simulator codes list

Active Kamehameha Simulator codes

SorryForTheBugs —Redeem for a Power boost for 5 minutes (New)

—Redeem for a Power boost for 5 minutes (New) ItsMeBelowZero —Redeem for Punch power

—Redeem for Punch power SubToRusso —Redeem for Punch power

—Redeem for Punch power SecretCode —Redeem for a double Power boost for 5 minutes

—Redeem for a double Power boost for 5 minutes SecretCode2 —Redeem for a double Power boost for 5 minutes

—Redeem for a double Power boost for 5 minutes NewUpdate —Redeem for Power rank

—Redeem for Power rank Release—Redeem for a double Power boost for 5 minutes

Expired Kamehameha Simulator codes show more SubToBaxtrix

How to redeem codes in Kamehameha Simulator

Redeeming Kamehameha Simulator codes is simple. Follow our instructions below to grab freebies right away:

Click these buttons to redeem your code right away | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Kamehameha Simulator in Roblox. Go to the Codes tab on the left side of the screen. Insert a code from our list in the Enter Code Here pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem! button to grab your rewards.

How to get more Kamehameha Simulator codes

The easiest way to grab Kamehameha Simulator codes is to bookmark this article using CTRL and D on your keyboard and check back occasionally. We do everything in our power to gather all the active ones and put them here for easy access.

On the other hand, if you want to learn more about the game, find out more about new updates, or get tips and tricks from the community, join the Awesome Fun Studios Roblox group and the Awesome Fun Studios Discord server.

Why are my Kamehameha Simulator codes not working?

Be aware that Kamehameha Simulator codes are case-sensitive and that they combine letters, numbers, and special characters. That’s why we suggest copying the code you wish to use from our list and pasting it straight into the game to prevent typos. If you get the message Invalid Code!, that means the code has expired, so be fast whenever you see the latest drops. If you run into an inactive one, notify us, and we will update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Kamehameha Simulator

Besides redeeming Kamehameha Simulator codes for freebies, you can grab extra rewards by checking the Daily, Spin, and Gift tabs in the top-right corner of your screen. Check them often to grab prizes every few minutes. Also, on the opposite side, there is a Free Pet icon where you can adopt unique creatures if you follow the developers on X and join the official Roblox group (linked above).

What is Kamehameha Simulator?

Kamehameha Simulator is a Roblox clicker-fighting game inspired by the legendary anime Dragon Ball. Click and punch as much as possible to upgrade your hero’s abilities and unleash the power that your enemies have never experienced until now! On your way to the top of the leaderboard, collect and improve your pets because they will help you progress faster in this adventure. Also, remember to use codes for freebies whenever you can!

For more freebies in other Roblox games, check out similar articles in our Roblox Codes section. You can find awesome resources for all your favorite titles, including a list of the latest Anime Punch Simulator codes.

