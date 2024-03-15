Anime Star Simulator codes (March 2024)

If you can’t decide which anime series is your favorite, why not choose all of them? This Roblox game allows you to explore all your favorite anime shows, from the 90s classic Dragon Ball to the modern blockbuster One Piece.

Traveling from one world to another can be expensive, but worry not. We can make it easier with Anime Star Simulator codes! Redeem them for goodies such as Yen, Potions, and Animons. And if you’re interested in a similar title with loads of freebies, check out our list of Anime Combats Simulator codes!

All Anime Star Simulator codes list

Anime Star Simulator codes (Active)

UPDATETHREE —Redeem for 5 Cursed Notes, 1 Super Luck Potion, and 1 Yen Potion

—Redeem for 5 Cursed Notes, 1 Super Luck Potion, and 1 Yen Potion RUMBLING —Redeem for 3 Super Luck Potion and 3 Cursed Notes

—Redeem for 3 Super Luck Potion and 3 Cursed Notes UPDATETWO —Redeem for 5 Cursed Notes and 3 Potions

—Redeem for 5 Cursed Notes and 3 Potions UPDATEONE—Redeem for 5 Cursed Notes and 3 Potions

Anime Star Simulator codes (Expired)

show more UPDATEVERYSOON

UPDATESOON

RELEASE show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Star Simulator

To redeem codes in Anime Star Simulator, follow the instructions below:

Click here to claim your goodies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Star Simulator on Roblox. Press the Codes icon on the left side. Type the code in the ENTER CODE text box. Press Enter and claim your rewards!

How to get more Anime Star Simulator codes

We update our list of active Anime Star Simulator codes as soon as new drops become available, so make sure to bookmark this article (CTRL+D). However, for all of you who want to get more news about the game and stay on top of all the latest updates, you can follow the official X (@BlackStarRB), the By. Roblox group, and the official BlackStar Discord server.

Why are my Anime Star Simulator codes not working?

The first possible reason why Anime Star Simulator codes might not work is incorrect spelling. Typos are very common, so double-check for any special characters, symbols, or capital letters that might be off. We recommend copying and pasting the codes from the article directly into the game. Another possibility is that the code has expired in the meantime. Redeem all the codes as soon as possible to prevent losing valuable freebies.

How to get other free rewards in Anime Star Simulator

Besides offering Anime Star Simulator codes, the game does an incredible job of providing additional free goodies to its player base. Each day, by logging in, you get a free daily reward and a spin to earn Potions and Yen! There are playtime rewards aplenty; for every 10 minutes of playtime, you get various freebies, including Animons. On top of that, if you join the official Roblox group, you can claim group rewards.

What is Anime Star Simulator?

Anime Star Simulator is a Roblox experience any self-respecting weeb can not miss—an addictive experience where you fight alongside anime’s greatest characters. Collect iconic heroes known as Animons, battle it out against memorable villains, and fully explore all the available worlds. The beautiful greenery of Namek and the treacherous tides of the Grand Line are waiting for you.

