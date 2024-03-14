Dragon Ball Evolution codes (March 2024)

It’s a series that needs no introduction. The anime that took the world by storm is now adapted to a Roblox experience that rivals the feeling of watching Dragon Ball Z on a Saturday morning—enhanced even more with codes!

Dragon Ball Evolution codes will grant you cosmetics, Zeni, and EXP boosts. Grind every day to reach the levels of a Z fighter, or use codes like a Hyperbolic Time Chamber to get ahead of the competition! If you’re a big anime Roblox fan, visit our article on Multiverse Defenders codes as well and claim all the freebies before they expire!

All Dragon Ball Evolution codes list

Dragon Ball Evolution codes (Active)

FinalAwakening! —Redeem for 10k Zeni, x2 XP for 20 minutes, and x2 EVO for 20 minutes

—Redeem for 10k Zeni, x2 XP for 20 minutes, and x2 EVO for 20 minutes Kaioken! —Redeem for x2 EVO for 1 hour

—Redeem for x2 EVO for 1 hour GrindTime! —Redeem for 25k Zeni, x2 EVO for 1 hour, and x2 XP for 1 hour

—Redeem for 25k Zeni, x2 EVO for 1 hour, and x2 XP for 1 hour mso —Redeem for 10k Zeni

—Redeem for 10k Zeni AtlasZero—Redeem for 10k Zeni, x2 XP for 20 minutes, and x2 EVO for 20 minutes

Dragon Ball Evolution codes (Expired)

30KLIKES

10KLIKES

250k

60KLIKES

45KLIKES

FREEZA

BOSSISLAND

booster

OOZARU

How to redeem codes in Dragon Ball Evolution

To redeem codes in Dragon Ball Evolution, follow the instructions below:

Click here to claim freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Dragon Ball Evolution on Roblox. Press the Menu icon at the bottom of the screen. Click on the Codes menu item. Enter your code in the text box. Click on Redeem and receive all your goodies!

How to get more Dragon Ball Evolution codes

We update the list of Dragon Ball Evolution codes as soon as new codes become available, so make sure to bookmark this article (CTRL+D). However, if you’re going to research on your own, you can follow the official X (@AetheriusTV), the Evolution Artworks Roblox group, the official Evolution Artworks Discord server, and the EvoArts Youtube channel (@EvoArts).

Why are my Dragon Ball Evolution codes not working?

Your Dragon Ball Evolution codes are not working for two possible reasons. The first and most common reason is misspelling, so double-check for possible typos. These codes have numbers, special characters, and capitalized letters, and the process can get complicated. The easiest way to avoid this problem is to copy and paste the code you want to use directly from the article into the game.

The other possible issue you might be encountering is the codes expiring. Enter the codes as soon as possible to make sure you get all the freebies before they disappear.

How to get other free rewards in Dragon Ball Evolution

The best way to get free rewards besides Dragon Ball Evolution codes is to join the Discord server (linked above). In the server’s #giveaways channel, you can enter weekly giveaway competitions to win free skills and cosmetics.

What is Dragon Ball Evolution?

Contrary to popular belief, Dragon Ball Evolution is not based on the live-action film from 2009. Instead, it’s a Roblox experience faithful to the original series. Explore the lustrous lands of Namek and Earth and experience iconic battles from the Frieza Saga to the Future Trunks Saga. Level up your Z fighter and finally live your childhood dream of doing a Kamehameha.

