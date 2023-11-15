Dragon Soul codes (November 2023)

Dragon Soul is a treat for all fans of Goku, offering an engaging experience that perfectly matches the anime’s tone. This Roblox ARPG game will take you on a journey across the galaxy, prompting you to learn new techniques, complete quests, and improve your power level.

Seeing the scouter measure a mere 2.9 power level feels like a gut punch, so you better start training to unlock your full potential. Or, you can take a shortcut by redeeming our Dragon Soul codes and claiming plenty of Zeni and Boosts. If you want to see more familiar characters, check out our Anime Adventures codes and boost your chances in that game by claiming a ton of freebies.

All Dragon Soul codes list

Dragon Soul codes (Working)

125KLikes – Redeem for a Mastery Boost

– Redeem for a Mastery Boost 100KLIKES – Redeem for Zeni and XP Boosts

– Redeem for Zeni and XP Boosts RADRIBBON – Redeem for 2,000 Zeni

– Redeem for 2,000 Zeni dragonsoul – Redeem for 30 percent XP Boost for three hours

Dragon Soul codes (Expired)

20klikes

8KLIKES

How to redeem codes in Dragon Soul

Redeeming codes for Dragon Soul is simple if you follow the instructions below:

Click the Codes button to redeem your code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Dragon Soul in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the menu. Click the Codes button at the bottom of your screen. Insert your working code into the Enter Code text box. Press the Claim button and enjoy your rewards.

How can you get more Dragon Soul codes?

If you’ve ever wondered where the Dragon Soul codes come from, the answer is official social media. For all those who want to hunt for codes on their own, we recommend checking out the official Novaly Anime Discord server and the developer’s X account (@NovalyStudios).

There’s a faster and easier way to get all the latest codes, though. Bookmark this article and visit occasionally to see what we’ve added. We’re trying our best to keep our lists up-to-date, which means we’re scouring the internet daily to get you the newest releases as soon as possible.

Why are my Dragon Soul codes not working?

If you get a code that does not exist or has an expired error message, double-check your spelling first. While entering your Dragon Soul code, remember it has to look exactly as on our list. Leaving out a letter will invalidate your code, so try copying it into the game to avoid all the typo-related issues.

If the spelling seems correct, but you’re still not getting free goodies, your code has likely expired. When the developers don’t specify expiration dates, some inactive codes can remain on our Working list longer than they should. If you notice one, contact us, and we’ll try our best to investigate the issue and update the article accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Dragon Soul

You can bag some convenient extra rewards by following the developers’ official social media accounts linked above. Joining the Dragon Soul Discord community will reward you with a 30-minute double Zeni Boost. You can also claim the additional 1,000 Zeni by following the X account.

What is Dragon Soul?

Heavily inspired by the evergreen franchise Dragon Ball, Dragon Soul is a Roblox ARPG experience that gives you the role of a rookie Saiyan warrior. Explore a vast world and immerse in a new story by completing quests. Engage in combat with enemies and befriend new allies, as you strive to master the most powerful attacks and Ki techniques in the Universe.

