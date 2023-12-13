Multiverse Defenders codes (December 2023)

Multiverse Defenders is the perfect playground for someone who enjoys anime and tower defense games. Team up with friends, discover new levels, and fight evil in the universe by joining forces with legendary heroes. Prepare for a fantastic adventure of strategy, thrills, and anime goodness!

With the help of these Multiverse Defenders codes, you can get plenty of Gems and use them in the summoning area to obtain new characters and fuse heroes to create more powerful units. If you are a fan of Roblox tower defense games based on anime, visit our All Star Tower Defense codes article and claim all freebies before they expire!

All Multiverse Defenders codes list

Multiverse Defenders codes (Working)

RELEASE—Redeem for 2K Gems

Multiverse Defenders codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Multiverse Defenders

Figuring out how to enter the codes can be tricky, so follow the instructions below to redeem Multiverse Defenders codes.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Multiverse Defenders on Roblox. Approach the Code NPC in the lobby. Copy and paste each code from our list into the Enter Code text box that pops up. Hit the green Redeem button to claim your reward!

How can you get more Multiverse Defenders codes?

To get more Multiverse Defenders codes, join the official Multiverse Defenders Discord channel to keep in touch with the community, and follow the game developer on X (@System_Arts) to get all the latest announcements and sneak peeks.

However, the easiest way to be the first one with new codes is to press CTRL+D to bookmark this page and return occasionally. We are searching for new Roblox codes daily, and we will update this article as soon as we find fresh ones.

Why are my Multiverse Defenders codes not working?

Are you having difficulties with a particular Multiverse Defenders code? Typos are the first thing to look for. It’s easy to mistake a letter for a number, causing a code to fail. For these reasons, we recommend copying and pasting the codes you want to use from our list.

If it is still not working, the code in question may have expired. Most Roblox codes expire at some point, so make sure to use them as soon as possible.

How to get other rewards in Multiverse Defenders

If you are looking for more free rewards in Multiverse Defenders, check the Quests button on the left side of the screen. You can complete different missions that will reward you with plenty of Gems. Log in every day to get Daily Login Awards. The number of Gems you can claim will increase daily, so make sure not to lose your streak. Also, if you want to earn Gems while being idle, visit the AFK Place in the lobby.

What is Multiverse Defenders?

Roblox tower defense game Multiverse Defenders brings together well-known heroes from multiple anime universes to offer players a unique experience. In this exciting journey, players bring famous anime characters together from different dimensions to protect their realms from evil forces. You can assemble a team of heroes, each with unique skills and powers, and enjoy watching your favorite characters from various anime shows interact.

You can find freebies for your other favorite Roblox experiences if you explore the rest of our dedicated Roblox Codes section!