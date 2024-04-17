Jujutsu Shenanigans codes April 2024

Jujutsu Shenanigans launched me straight into challenging, fast-paced combat. Before jumping into hijinks, I headed to the shop to upgrade my character. The emotes I found there instantly grabbed my attention. I love customization, so getting extra cash was a must!

Recommended Videos

Don’t worry, though. You don’t need to become a master warrior to buy those flashy emotes. All you have to do is redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes. They’re the most convenient way to conquer this Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired world in style. Meanwhile, you can get even more free rewards if you visit our list of Kaizen codes.

All Jujutsu Shenanigans codes list

There are currently no working Jujutsu Shenanigans codes.

Jujutsu Shenanigans codes (Expired) show more 20MVISITS show less

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Shenanigans

To redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes, follow the steps below:

Click here to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Jujutsu Shenanigans on Roblox. Click the store icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select the Rewards tab. Insert a code into the Code text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your rewards.

How to get more Jujutsu Shenanigans codes

New Jujutsu Shenanigans codes can be found on the developer’s social media, such as the z’s Discord server and YouTube channel (@tze). However, both are full of information unrelated to the codes.

If you want to skip dealing with time-consuming research, consider bookmarking this page. We’re working hard to keep our lists fresh, so visit often to see what new codes we’ve found.

Why are my Jujutsu Shenanigans codes not working?

Redeeming Jujutsu Shenanigans codes can get tricky because the game won’t give you an error message if something goes wrong. If you don’t get your rewards, it’s possible that your code has expired. In such cases, let us know, and we’ll investigate the issue.

Before you do so, check if you’ve spelled everything correctly. Sometimes, a simple typo is the root of the problem, so we recommend copying and pasting your codes instead of typing them in.

Other ways to get free rewards in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Unfortunately, aside from redeeming Jujutsu Shenanigans codes, there aren’t many ways of obtaining more free prizes. You can complete quests that you can access by clicking the store icon. Another method is participating in giveaways that the developer organizes in the above-linked Discord server.

What is Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Jujutsu Shenanigans is a straightforward battleground fighting game featuring powers inspired by the Jujutsu Kaizen anime. Choose your character and upgrade them by winning fights against other players. Complete quests, earn cash, and use it to purchase cool cosmetic items such as emotes.

If you’re in need of more games based on Jujutsu Kaizen, take a look at our guide with Jujutsu Chronicles codes and get more free rewards. And, if you want to get more freebies, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more