Idle Slayer codes (July 2024)

If you want an extra boost in Idle Slayer, knowing everything about codes and possible extras is the way to go.

Idle Slayer is the kind of addictive game begging for one more run—another chance to perfect your gameplay style, earn more rewards, and better your previous effort. Pablo Leban’s incremental title has a ton of replayability, and its Attack on Titan crossover only increased its popularity.

So, let’s take a look and see if Idle Slayer has any bonus codes for you to make the game easier and more fruitful.

Does Idle Slayer have codes?

Bad news. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, Idle Slayer does not have working codes for mobile and Steam. The only way to earn the various in-game currencies is to play the game naturally and earn them yourself.

Idle Slayer has had codes in the past offering goodies free of charge, but at the moment, none are active, leaving Idle Slayer devoid of any monthly codes.

But the good news is because Idle Slayer has a history of offering tempting codes, it should only be a matter of time until at least one more is made available.

Check back here every month to see if the developer adds new codes.

