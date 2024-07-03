Flood Escape 2 codes (July 2024)

Roblox is full of popular games like Flood Escape 2, which has recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, and you can earn extra goodies by using Flood Escape 2 codes.

Flood Escape 2 in Roblox is a sequel to the original title, and it features over 70 maps to test yourself against other players, which has proven to be extremely popular as there are thousands of players every day

If you want to get ahead of your friends in Flood Escape 2, we’ve got the codes you need for easy bonuses..

All Flood Escape 2 codes

Unlike some other Roblox games, you can instantly claim Flood Escape 2 codes to earn rewards, even if you haven’t loaded into the game.

Check out all the known codes for Flood Escape 2 below.

6YearsOfFloodEscape2 – EXP, 600 Coins, Gems.

How to redeem Flood Escape 2 codes

Quick and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redeeming codes in Flood Escape 2 is quick and easy as it doesn’t require you to have completed any tasks, and it can be done immediately when you first enter the server by following these steps.

Launch Flood Escape 2 on Roblox.

Click the Shop icon at the bottom of the screen.

Select the Codes tab.

Enter the code and hit Redeem to enjoy your reward.

