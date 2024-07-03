Image Credit: Bethesda
A header image for Flood Escape 2 on Roblox.
Image via Roblox
Flood Escape 2 codes (July 2024)

Floods of rewards.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 04:11 am

Roblox is full of popular games like Flood Escape 2, which has recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, and you can earn extra goodies by using Flood Escape 2 codes.

Flood Escape 2 in Roblox is a sequel to the original title, and it features over 70 maps to test yourself against other players, which has proven to be extremely popular as there are thousands of players every day

If you want to get ahead of your friends in Flood Escape 2, we’ve got the codes you need for easy bonuses..

All Flood Escape 2 codes

Unlike some other Roblox games, you can instantly claim Flood Escape 2 codes to earn rewards, even if you haven’t loaded into the game.

Check out all the known codes for Flood Escape 2 below.

  • 6YearsOfFloodEscape2 – EXP, 600 Coins, Gems.

Make sure to bookmark this page for easy access to any other codes that go live for Flood Escape 2 in the future.

How to redeem Flood Escape 2 codes

The Shop screen in Flood Escape 2 showing the Codes section.
Quick and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redeeming codes in Flood Escape 2 is quick and easy as it doesn’t require you to have completed any tasks, and it can be done immediately when you first enter the server by following these steps.

  • Launch Flood Escape 2 on Roblox.
  • Click the Shop icon at the bottom of the screen.
  • Select the Codes tab.
  • Enter the code and hit Redeem to enjoy your reward.
