Doors codes (January 2024)

Survive Doors with the help of Doors codes!
Ana Mitic
Published: Jan 24, 2024 05:11 am
After 30 runs, I’ve finally managed to beat Doors. This game is genuinely challenging, with monsters that spawn randomly in any room and Rush that always catches you if you don’t hear it coming. To beat this game, I had to keep trying and learn how to evade each monster.

What made my gameplay easier was using Doors codes. Redeeming these codes will give you free revives and knobs to exchange for handy items like flashlights, lighters, vitamins, and lockpicks. If you enjoy survival games, check out our Evade codes article to redeem more codes and get many useful goodies in that popular title!

All Doors codes list

Active Doors codes

  • 4B—Redeem for 144 Knobs and 1 Revive
  • SCREECHSUCKS—Redeem for 25 Knobs

Expired Doors codes

How to redeem codes in Doors

To redeem codes in Doors, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Doors.
Click the check mark to get your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Open Doors in Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Type the code into the text box that says Enter code here.
  4. Click the check mark and get your rewards!

How to get more Doors codes

You can find Doors codes on the game’s official X account (@DoorsRoblox) and the LSplash Official Discord. Try your luck with the YouTube account (@LSPLASH) as well. You’ll have to go through a lot of unrelated information, which is exhausting, so a better alternative would be to bookmark this article and occasionally check it for updates. 

Why are my Doors codes not working?

If you mistyped your Doors codes, you won’t get any freebies. Avoid making spelling mistakes by copying (CTRL+C) and pasting (CTRL+V) codes into the text box in the game. 

You should now be able to receive your rewards unless the code in question has expired. Contact us if you run into an outdated code on the wrong list, and we will investigate. 

Other ways to get free rewards in Doors

Redeeming Doors codes can give you free knobs, but you can also collect them by playing the game. The longer you survive, the more knobs you’ll collect and exchange for valuable items. The creators might also organize giveaways and special events on their social media, so make sure to give them a follow!

What is Doors?

Doors is a horror survival game on Roblox where you navigate through a hotel, evading dangerous monsters and solving puzzles. You’ll have to listen carefully and hide in closets when Rush appears, gather flashlights and lighters to avoid the Darkness, and run away from Seek. Once you reach the final room, you’ll have to survive the Figure to win.

If you like to play similar games, check out our list of Murder Mystery 2 codes and look for more freebies in our Roblox Codes section to dominate all your favorite titles. 

Author

Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic is a code writer for GAMURS and an avid fan of games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. She has been playing games for the past ten years and is addicted to scaring herself with a good horror game. She is a proud mom of 4 cats and a fluffy dog.