Ethrix codes (March 2024)

Ethrix is a challenging fighting game—all about survival and skill. Ready or not, you are thrown into a free-for-all arena where you clash with your enemies. Prepare to fight hard and find breathing room to train and gear up for the next attack!

If you’re new to the game or feel like it’s too difficult, using Ethrix codes can help you become strong enough much faster, thanks to rewards like Coins, boosts, and new weapons. If you like fighting games like this, check out our article on Combat Warriors codes and grab all the free stuff that Roblox title has to offer, too!

All Ethrix codes list

Working Ethrix codes

TrulyOurETHRIX —Redeem for a Dying Neutron Star Limited Weapon (New)

—Redeem for a Dying Neutron Star Limited Weapon ShippedInMail—Redeem for free Boosts

Expired Ethrix codes

There are currently no expired Ethrix codes.

How to redeem codes in Ethrix

Redeeming Ethrix codes is simple—follow these instructions:

Click here to redeem your codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Ethrix in Roblox. Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner to open Settings. Go to the Others tab. Input a code into the Enter Code field. Press Enter to claim your rewards!

How to get more codes in Ethrix

To find Ethrix codes by yourself, you can join the ETHRIX Community Discord server, where the developer posts about any updates. You can also follow the developer’s YouTube channel (@underfate) and join the wikiHOW Roblox group. Browsing social media channels for codes can take way too much time, though. What you should do instead is bookmark this page and come back to it regularly since we are always on top of all the freshest drops.

Why are my Ethrix codes not working?

The most common reason why Ethrix codes don’t work is a typo that somehow snuck in. That’s why it’s much better to copy codes from our article and paste them into the game. If the code still doesn’t give any freebies, it has probably expired. Since the developer doesn’t usually announce when the codes will stop working, let us know if you come across any like that so we can update our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Ethrix

You can get more freebies after using all available Ethrix codes via daily rewards. Click on the calendar icon in the menu on the left and grab all the goodies. Otherwise, you get rewards after every fight you win in the game. If you’re looking for more stuff for your character, join the developer’s Discord server and Roblox group we’ve linked above, and be on the lookout for any special events and giveaways.

What is Ethrix?

Ethrix is a Roblox fighting game that tests your skills and fast reflexes. You spawn straight into the battle arena, and you have to fight hard to survive by using different weapon controls and performing quick-time events to repel your enemies’ attacks. You get stronger with every fight you win, thanks to various rewards like boosts and weapons. Use smashing finishers to defeat your enemies and earn those bragging rights by becoming the strongest fighter on the field.

