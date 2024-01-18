Anime Battle Arena codes (January 2024) — Are there any?

As soon as I launched Anime Battle Arena, I knew that climbing to the top of the leaderboard was going to be a challenge. I was attacked right away and killed almost instantly! To improve my chances of winning, I had to collect enough money to get a better fighter.

Grinding for cash in this experience is a bit slow, so having Anime Battle Arena codes would have been helpful. Unfortunately, as of right now, there are no codes, but since the game is very popular, there’s always hope that developers will decide to introduce the code redemption feature. While we’re waiting for codes, check out our Anime Showdown codes article to get free cash in this action-packed experience!

All Anime Battle Arena codes list

There are currently no working or expired ABA codes.

How to redeem codes in Anime Battle Arena

Since there are still no Anime Battle Arena codes, the redemption feature is not available at the time of writing this article. This will change if game developers decide to introduce codes, so keep checking our article every now and then because we will update it with new info as soon as something changes.

How can you get more Anime Battle Arena codes?

If developers introduce ABA codes, we will act quickly and add them to this article right away. That’s why you should bookmark this page and visit occasionally to check for updates. Another option to stay in the loop with potential codes and other game info is by following the developer on X (@melon_sensei) and joining the [ABA] Anime Battle Arena Discord server.

Why are my Anime Battle Arena codes not working?

If you experience issues redeeming ABA codes once developers release them, your first step should be checking your spelling. All Roblox codes are case-sensitive and must be inputted as they appear in order for players to get rewards. The easiest solution is to copy-paste the codes.

Another reason you might not receive freebies is expired codes. Try to redeem any new codes as soon as possible because they will expire after some time, and you won’t get your goodies.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Battle Arena

Click here to get free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can’t redeem ABA codes just yet, you can obtain freebies in other ways. The most engaging way to earn Gold is by completing Daily quests. You can access your tasks by clicking the Settings icon and clicking the Daily Quests tab. Additionally, you can earn up to 240 Cash each hour you’re in the game by accessing the AFK World from the main menu.

What is Anime Battle Arena?

Anime Battle Arena is an arena-style fighting game on Roblox where you get to play as a character inspired by popular anime series, including Bleach, Naruto, and One Piece. Access the Training Mode to improve your skills, engage in combat with other players, and defeat all your foes to climb to the top of the leaderboards. Don’t forget to give our article a read every now and then to check if developers decided to introduce codes!

