Combat Warriors codes (November 2023)

Be the last person standing and redeem all the Combat Warriors codes for free prizes!

Ready for some challenging battle royale action? Check out Combat Warriors, a fast-paced Roblox experience that won popularity with its immersive maps and a colossal arsenal. From traditional nunchucks to Kratos’ iconic Leviathan Axe, you can find a weapon for every fighting style!

While all that variety is incredible, the grind for Credits gets tedious after a while. Combat Warriors codes can help, especially if you aim for pricy fan favorites such as Dragon Slayer and Glaive. Claim a bounty of free Credits and reward yourself with legendary weapons. If you enjoy this game, visit our Rampant codes article and blaze through the battleground with more boosts!

All Combat Warriors codes list

There are currently no active Combat Warriors codes.

Combat Warriors codes (Expired)

700k_likes

600k_likes

1M_Favs

400K_Likes

320K_Likes

250K_Likes

1k_followers

1k_members

100k_visits

management

joineddiscord

dsffdsiufds

WinterWarrior

newanimsok

imdone

sliding

SnugLife

i_sleep

masol

73M1LL1ON

ActiveWizard20K

beginner

How to redeem codes in Combat Warriors

Redeeming codes in Combat Warriors is simple. Just follow the instructions below:

Insert the code into the text box on the right side of the menu | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Combat Warriors in Roblox. Click on the Enter code text box on the right side of the main menu. Insert your working code. Press the Submit button to pick up your rewards.

How can you get more Combat Warriors codes?

Bookmarking this article is the most convenient way to get more codes for Combat Warriors. Make sure to visit it often because we’re always hunting for the latest code drops. If you want to look for them on your own, you should start by checking out the official social media channels:

Why are my Combat Warriors codes not working?

Spelling errors are the most common problem players encounter while redeeming Combat Warriors codes. Try copying them directly into the game to prevent similar issues. If you’re sure your code is typo-free, and you’re still not getting anything, that means the code has expired. In such cases, let us know so we can update our article.

Other ways to get free rewards in Combat Warriors

You can get some sweet extra perks if you follow the official social media accounts linked above. Claim the rewards by clicking the Social Rewards on the right side of the menu and verifying your ID.

Join the Combat Warriors Discord server for 600 Aether and 3,000 XP

for 600 Aether and 3,000 XP Follow the game’s X account for 400 Aether and 3,000 XP

for 400 Aether and 3,000 XP Subscribe to the official YouTube channel for 400 Aether and 3,000 XP

What is Combat Warriors?

Combat Warriors is a thrilling Roblox battle royale experience with an immense selection of weapons and customization options. Team up with friends or stand your ground alone, aiming to be the last person in the arena. Earn Credits by winning matches, completing daily quests, and claiming AFK rewards.

