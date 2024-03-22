Cursed Sea codes (March 2024)

If you need a change of scenery, venture into the world of the Cursed Sea. Admire the beautiful ocean while you knock out enemies in battle and showcase your skills. Choose weapons that fit your character and upgrade them with Gems.

If you want a quicker way to get Gems, redeem the Cursed Sea codes listed below. Unlock free XP boosts, Race Rerolls, Stat Resets, and more. If you want to defeat more enemies in anime-inspired games, check out our Blox Fruits codes article to claim more epic goodies!

All Cursed Sea codes list

Active Cursed Sea codes

5k likes —Redeem for 2x XP for an hour

—Redeem for 2x XP for an hour pinto my binto —Redeem for 2x Luck

—Redeem for 2x Luck 1.5k followers —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll level 250 —Redeem for a Reward (Must be level 250)

—Redeem for a Reward (Must be level 250) twitter poll —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll blackleg —Redeem for a Stats Reset

—Redeem for a Stats Reset lets progress —Redeem for 2x XP

—Redeem for 2x XP 1k followers —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll race reroll 3 —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll cactus —Redeem for a Stats Reset

—Redeem for a Stats Reset fixes —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll mobile! —Redeem for 2x XP

—Redeem for 2x XP hype —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll race reroll 2 —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll rip bounty—Redeem for 2x Luck

Expired Cursed Sea codes show more 2k likes!

why guys

1K LIKES

lunarian

FIRST UPDATE!

twitter boys

update soon

peepeepoopoo show less

How to redeem codes in Cursed Sea

To redeem codes in Cursed Sea, use our guide below:

Click Redeem to claim the reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Cursed Sea in Roblox. Click the book icon on the left to open the menu. Go into the shop. Click on the Codes tab. Type the code into the text area. Press Redeem and claim the reward!

How to get more Cursed Sea codes

Our article is the best source for finding new Cursed Sea codes. You can bookmark it and come back occasionally to get the latest codes from our list. However, if you’re interested in code hunting yourself, you can visit the official social media profiles for the game. If you don’t know where to look, the links are below:

Why are my Cursed Sea codes not working?

Some Cursed Sea codes lead to error messages, usually for two reasons. If you enter codes using a keyboard, you should double-check for typos and use the copy/paste option to prevent this issue from happening again.

However, if the problem isn’t spelling mistakes, then you might have encountered expired codes. In that case, you can reach out to us and let us know about any outdated codes you’ve found so that we can revise our list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Cursed Sea

The easiest way to get freebies is by redeeming Cursed Sea codes, but what can you do when you run out of them? Go AFK and stay idle while collecting free Gems. You can also get a 10% XP boost if you join the above-linked Roblox group.

What is Cursed Sea?

Cursed Sea is a Roblox fighting game in which you battle enemies on an island. You can unlock unique skills and weapons with Gems you get by leveling up your character. The fastest way to gain XP is to fight other players, but you can also complete tasks.

