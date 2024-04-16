Bow Simulator Promo Image
Bow Simulator codes (April 2024)

Make sure to redeem the latest Bow Simulator codes for useful freebies like Wins, Potions, and Powers while you can!
Published: Apr 16, 2024 05:34 am

Do you have what it takes to become one of the best archers ever? Test your skills in Bow Simulator, a fast-paced Roblox clicker experience where you can reach top levels with enough practice and the help of adorable pets as your allies.

Since you have to collect a lot of Wins and Targets to unlock new areas, use Bow Simulator codes whenever you see new drops. They will provide you with extra Powers and Potions so you can move through the game more easily. And, if you want to play a similar game with many free rewards, check out our list of Strength Simulator codes!

All Bow Simulator codes list

Active Bow Simulator codes

  • EasterEvent2024—Redeem for 100 Easter Powers
  • RELEASE—Redeem for 15 Wins
  • Fixed—Redeem for 500 Powers
  • 100mbugs—Redeem for a Win Potion
  • Secret—Redeem for a Power Potion

How to redeem codes in Bow Simulator

Redeeming Bow Simulator codes is a fast procedure. Follow our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Bow Simulator
Click the Codes button to redeem your code right away | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Bow Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Select the Codes icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the REDEEM button to grab your freebies.

How to get more Bow Simulator codes

The best way to grab the latest Bow Simulator codes is to bookmark this guide (CTRL+D) because we do our best to find all active ones and place them here, so you don’t have to look for them one by one.

However, if you want to find more info about the game on your own, feel free to visit some of the developer’s social media accounts, such as:

Why are my Bow Simulator codes not working?

Always double-check your spelling when entering Bow Simulator codes, as they usually mix upper- and lower-case letters with numbers. To avoid typos, try copying the code you want to use from our list and pasting it straight into the game. Also, make sure to redeem all the codes fast because they expire after a few days. If you run into an inactive one, let us know, and we will investigate the issue.

Other ways to get free rewards in Bow Simulator

Besides redeeming Bow Simulator codes for various freebies, you can grab more resources even if you don’t have any codes left to use. Check the top-right and top-left corners for free pet packs and free spins whenever you see a notification. Also, check the Daily and Gift tabs on the right side of your screen for additional goodies.

What is Bow Simulator?

Bow Simulator is a Roblox clicker game in which you train and upgrade your skills, complete challenges to unlock new areas, and collect pets to progress more quickly on your way to the top of the leaderboard. Also, as you upgrade your archer, you will unlock unique bows for more precise shots. Remember to use codes whenever possible to avoid missing out on exciting rewards.

For a bunch of freebies in other Roblox games, check out our dedicated Roblox Codes section. We have more articles that will lead you to amazing resources for all your favorite titles, including the latest Sisyphus Simulator codes.

