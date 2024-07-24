Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes (July 2024)

If you’ve ever wondered how rigorously Sumo Wrestlers train, Roblox’s Sumo Wrestling Simulator is the perfect way to experience their everyday hustle.

In Roblox‘s Sumo Wrestling Simulator, you start your journey as a weak level one Sumo Wrestler, where a mere gust of wind can whisk you off the stage. In your quest to become the best, you eat tons of Japanese food to gain mass, train your legs and arms, and challenge opponents to gain victory trophies. You can use these victory trophies to get unique pets who enhance your fighting skills and serve as faithful companions.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sumo Wrestling Simulator.

All Roblox’s Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes (working)

Defeat challengers twice your size with the right training. Image via Roblox

Here is a list of all the working codes for Roblox’s Sumo Wrestling Simulator:

THX2500 — Two Win Potions

Currently, there is only one working code for the game, but make sure to follow the developer, as it often releases new codes with updates that give you free rewards. You can also play the game and earn free rewards just for investing your time in the title.

How to redeem Roblox’s Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes

Here’s where the codes go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes in Roblox, look for the coupon icon on the left side of your screen. Then, enter your code and redeem the reward for your account, which will be added to your inventory directly.

Keep in mind that the codes are case and character-sensitive, so you might get them wrong if you type them manually. Thus, we recommend you copy and paste them directly in-game.

