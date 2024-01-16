Sisyphus Simulator codes (January 2024)

Break Sisyphus’ vicious cycle, prove that your work is actually worthwhile, and find your way out of Hades! Sisyphus Simulator is a Roblox clicker game where you must train and build enough muscle to push a rock to the top of the hill once and for all to avoid eternal damnation.

If you need extra help on the most challenging slopes, use Sisyphus Simulator codes whenever you can to double your Power, increase Wins, or obtain a pet that will help you overcome the hardest levels. If you want to test your clicking power in a similar game with a bunch of freebies, check out our Bodybuilder Simulator codes list!

All Sisyphus Simulator codes list

Working Sisyphus Simulator codes

Time —Redeem for 10 Gems (New)

keepsmile —Redeem for 10 Gems

SOGOOD —Redeem for a Win Potion

Fruit —Redeem for a Win Potion

10KLIKES —Redeem for 10 Gems

UPDATE —Redeem for 15 minutes of x2 Power

GOODSTO —Redeem for 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Luck Potion

Randy —Redeem for 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Shiny Potion

SOCOOL —Redeem for 15 Gems

Publish —Redeem for a Luck Potion

God —Redeem for 5 Gems

—Redeem for 5 Gems 50KLIKES—Redeem for 10 Gems and a Luck Potion

Expired Sisyphus Simulator codes

How to redeem codes in Sisyphus Simulator

Redeeming codes in Sisyphus Simulator is a brief process. Follow our instructions to claim free rewards in no time:

Click these buttons to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Settings button on the right side of the screen. Choose the ENTER CODES tab in the pop-up window. Insert the code (or copy and paste it from our list) in the CODE text box. Hit the green USE button to grab your reward.

How can you get more codes in Sisyphus Simulator?

If you want to be up-to-date with the latest Sisyphus Simulator codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally, as we do everything we can to find every active one and put it here for easy access.

However, for more information about the game, tips and tricks, and other ways to earn freebies, check the developer’s social media channels:

Why are my Sisyphus Simulator codes not working?

As Sisyphus Simulator codes usually combine upper- and lower-case letters, it’s easy to make mistakes while entering them, so make the whole process easier for yourself—copy the code from our list and paste it straight into the game to avoid typos.

If you get the message The code is invalid, that usually means the code has expired, so grab the ones you have yet to use as soon as possible. Also, if you run into an inactive code, even if it’s on our Working list, let us know so we can move it to the proper section.

How to get more free rewards in Sisyphus Simulator

Check these options for more freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides redeeming Sisyphus Simulator codes for freebies, you can earn more free rewards in several ways. Check the Claim Gift! icon on the right side of the screen and collect items like Wins, Pets, and Gems every few minutes. Also, remember to check the Daily tab (above the gifts section) for similar prizes.

Moreover, check the two crates (Daily and Group rewards) in the main lobby and grab additional resources whenever you see a notification. Lastly, check the developer’s social media channels (linked above) for more potential goodies through special events and giveaways.

What is Sisyphus Simulator?

Sisyphus Simulator is a Roblox clicker game where you must train and gain muscles to push a boulder uphill as far as you can to unlock new worlds. Do your best to avoid the faith of Sisyphus and his endless toil. Cheat your bleak destiny, and use all the available codes for extra power and other valuable items.

Since you’re here, feel free to check the rest of our dedicated Codes section, where you can grab more freebies for other popular Roblox games!