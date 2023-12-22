Bodybuilder Simulator codes (December 2023)

Become as strong as possible with these Bodybuilder Simulator codes!

I wish working out in real life was as easy as in Bodybuilder Simulator. You can grow your muscles and transform your tiny character into a mountain with just a few clicks. Click your way to the top and win all body-building competitions in this fantastic Roblox experience.

With these Bodybuilder Simulator codes, you can get Wins, Potions, and unique pets to help you lift even those biggest weights. If you hate exercising and would like to win by standing still, take a peek at our Don’t Move codes article and grab all the freebies before they expire.

All Bodybuilder Simulator codes list

Bodybuilder Simulator codes (Working)

Gym —Redeem for 3 Cyborg Pets

—Redeem for 3 Cyborg Pets Group —Redeem for 3 Wins Potion and 3 Luck Potions

—Redeem for 3 Wins Potion and 3 Luck Potions B34CHH —Redeem for 1 Beach Ball Pet, 3 Luck Potions, and 3 Win Potions

—Redeem for 1 Beach Ball Pet, 3 Luck Potions, and 3 Win Potions Release —Redeem for 100 Wins and a Tiger Pet

—Redeem for 100 Wins and a Tiger Pet 5NOW—Redeem for 2 Ice Pets, 3 Luck Potions, and a Husky Pet

Bodybuilder Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Bodybuilder Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Bodybuilder Simulator

Redeeming codes in Bodybuilder Simulator is easy. Follow our guide below:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Bodybuilder Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Codes icon on the right side of the screen. Type the code into the Enter code text box. Hit Redeem to claim your free prize!

How can you get more Bodybuilder Simulator codes?

The best method to get the latest Bodybuilder Simulator codes is to press CTRL+D and bookmark this article. We are on the hunt for new Roblox codes daily, and we will update our guide as soon as we find some for this game. Alternatively, join the DangerGames Roblox group to find fresh codes, news, and sneak peeks.

Why are my Bodybuilder Simulator codes not working?

Your Bodybuilder Simulator codes might not be working for a number of reasons. Some codes may expire by the time you try them. To keep our lists updated, let us know if any of the codes on our Working list are no longer valid.

Typos are also one of Roblox gamers’ biggest enemies. Before claiming your freebies, make sure you double-check your spelling or avoid making these errors by copying and pasting the codes from our Working list.

How to get more rewards in Bodybuilder Simulator

If you are looking for other rewards in Bodybuilder Simulator, log in daily to claim your Daily Rewards. You can get Coins, Pets, Eggs, and even a Free VIP, so remember to keep your streak.

Complete Quests for additional rewards, and check out Free Gifts on the right side of the screen for Wins, Pets, Coins, Eggs, and other freebies. The new prize is available every couple of minutes. Lastly, occasional free spins will allow you to win Potions, Pets, or Wins.

What is Bodybuilder Simulator?

Bodybuilder Simulator is a Roblox clicker game where you train your arms, legs, and chest to grow your hero and defeat various bosses in body-building competitions. Pets are also a significant aspect of the game, as they give fantastic strength boosts that can help you conquer even the strongest enemies.

If you want more freebies in your other favorite Roblox experiences, don’t forget to check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section for more free goodies waiting for you to grab them.