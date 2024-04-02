Benverse Protector codes (April 2024)

Transforming into an alien and smashing enemies in Benverse Protector is super fun! Defeating opponents will bring you DNA Coins that you can use to upgrade your Omnitrix, but if you’re wondering if there’s a better way to obtain them, keep on reading.

Benverse Protector codes will give you a bunch of DNA Coins quickly. Use them to purchase family titles, roll for Omnitrix skins, and get boosts that will extend your Omnitrix’s battery life. And if you’re in the mood for similar games, check out our list of Nightmare Elemental codes to get freebies for this experience as well.

All Benverse Protector codes list

Benverse Protector codes (Working)

Update —Redeem for 500 DNA Coins

—Redeem for 500 DNA Coins NewAliens —Redeem for 200 DNA Coins

—Redeem for 200 DNA Coins BugsFixed —Redeem for 500 DNA Coins

—Redeem for 500 DNA Coins RELEASE —Redeem for 500 DNA Coins

—Redeem for 500 DNA Coins SORRYFORDELAY2 —Redeem for 250 DNA Coins

—Redeem for 250 DNA Coins SORRYFORDELAY—Redeem for 500 DNA Coins

Benverse Protector codes (Expired) show more MARCH2024

5Klikes!

5KLIKES show less

How to redeem codes in Benverse Protector

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Benverse Protector:

Click here to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Benverse Protector on Roblox. Click the Menu button on the left side of the screen. Click Settings. Enter your code into the Use the code here… text box. Press Enter to claim your reward.

How to get more Benverse Protector codes

Join the Benverse Protector Discord server to look for Benverse Protector codes and other game info. If you’re looking for a more convenient solution, save this article. We keep the Working list up-to-date for your convenience, so come back every few days to grab the latest codes.

Why are my Benverse Protector codes not working?

Benverse Protector codes don’t stay redeemable indefinitely, so if you didn’t get any freebies, the codes might have expired. For that reason, you should redeem the codes as soon as possible. Your first course of action, though, should be checking your spelling for typos. Unless your spelling is flawless, you will remain without your free rewards, so copy and paste the codes instead of typing them in.

Other ways to get free rewards in Benverse Protector

If you’re looking for a way to get freebies after redeeming Benverse Protector codes, don’t worry. You can select the AFK mode in the main menu to receive free DNA Coins passively every 10 minutes. Another option to earn free goodies is to complete quests.

What is Benverse Protector?

Benverse Protector is a Roblox game inspired by the popular franchise, Ben 10. In this game, you pick an alien you want to transform into and then you fight various enemies to complete quests and earn DNA Coins. Use these coins to upgrade your Omnitrix and protect the Earth! And if you need some help, redeem the codes listed above!

