Bathroom Tower Defense codes (March 2024)

Those annoying toilets shall not pass! Bathroom Defense is a Roblox game where you must combine strategy and fast thinking to repel waves of enemies and their bosses. Earn Coins and Gems to summon and upgrade units and try to reach the top of the leaderboard!

While the game is super fun and engaging, it can be challenging. Luckily, there are Bathroom Tower Defense codes you can use whenever you need extra Coins or some boosts and crates to improve your inventory. If you want to test your skills in a similar game with many freebies, feel free to visit our list of Toilet Tower Defense codes!

All Bathroom Tower Defense codes list

Bathroom Tower Defense codes (Working)

Crystal —Redeem for a free crate (New)

—Redeem for a free crate 1DAY! —Redeem for 1,000 Coins

—Redeem for 1,000 Coins 5Days! —Redeem for 1,250 Coins

—Redeem for 1,250 Coins HUGEUpdate —Redeem for 25 Snowflakes and 350 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Snowflakes and 350 Coins UpdateRestarsSry! —Redeem for 200 Coins

—Redeem for 200 Coins 10MVisits!—Redeem for 50 Snowflakes and 500 Coins

How to redeem codes in Bathroom Tower Defense

Redeeming Bathroom Tower Defense codes is a short and painless procedure. Follow the steps below and grab rewards right away:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Bathroom Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the CODES icon (ABX) in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Type in a code from the list above into the Enter a code pop-up text box. Hit Redeem to get your freebies.

How to get more Bathroom Tower Defense codes

The best way to stay up-to-date with Bathroom Tower Defense codes is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally, as we do everything we can to find active ones and put them here for easy access.

If you’re eager to look for freebies on your own, we suggest visiting some of the developer’s social media channels, such as the Gxentry’s Games! Roblox group and the Bathroom Defense Discord server.

Why are my Bathroom Tower Defense codes not working?

Make sure to double-check your spelling when entering Bathroom Tower Defense codes. They’re usually strings of upper and lower-case letters, numbers, and special characters that can be hard to distinguish. That’s why we recommend copying the code you want to use from our list and pasting it straight into the game to avoid typos. If you get the message Code is not valid!, that means it’s most likely expired, so be fast whenever you see the latest drops.

Other ways to get free rewards in Bathroom Tower Defense

The best way to get extra freebies after redeeming Bathroom Tower Defense codes is to chill in the AFK World and earn Coins and Gems without a single move. Also, the QUESTS tab is handy for various short tasks that earn you more rewards after you complete them. For potential giveaways and special events, check the developer’s social media channels that we linked above.

What is Bathroom Tower Defense?

Bathroom Tower Defense is a Roblox game where you must defeat enemies and protect your base at all costs. Place various units around the map, upgrade them, and eliminate waves of annoying toilets and their bosses. Try to team up with other players or friends when things get ugly. And don’t forget to use all the available codes for free resources!

