Avatar Rogue Benders codes (March 2024)

Blox Fruits, Tower of Hell, Pet Simulator, and Brookhaven-RP… Long ago, the four popular Roblox titles lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when Brookhaven-RP attacked. Only Avatar: Rogue Benders, the master of all four archetypes, can stop them, and when the world needed it the most, it appeared—with codes.

Avatar: Rogue Benders codes are truly incredible as they grant you Elemental Rerolls and free Spins. However, they can only help you if you grab them on time and claim your freebies before they expire, so don’t hesitate. If you want to test your bending in another Avatar-inspired game, check out our list of RoBending Online codes for even more free goodies!

All Avatar: Rogue Benders codes list

Avatar: Rogue Benders codes (Active)

FREEELEMENT3212024 —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll (works only in new servers) (New)

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll (works only in new servers) FREESPINS3212024 —Redeem for 10 Spins (works only in new servers) (New)

—Redeem for 10 Spins (works only in new servers) 5500SUBSSPECIAL —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll 5KSUBS3172024 —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll SUB2DRYFORSPINS —Redeem for 10 Spins

—Redeem for 10 Spins GOSUBTODRYONYOUTUBE —Redeem for 10 Spins

—Redeem for 10 Spins MYBIRTHDAYON18FEBRUARI! —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll HotfixElementReroll —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll FREESPINSTHANKSFOR1700SUBS —Redeem for 10 Spins

—Redeem for 10 Spins 5KSUBSONYOUTUBEWOW —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins GOSUB2DRYELEMENTREROLL5K —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll 31124THANKSFOR1400SUBS —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll DIRTBIRTHDAYONTOP —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll 31324THANKSFOR1500SUBS —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll hiddenelementreroll —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll SecretSpinCode3102024 —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins 1400SUBSONYOUTUBESPINS24 —Redeem for 10 Spins

—Redeem for 10 Spins 1500SUBSONYOUTUBESPINS24 —Redeem for 10 Spins

—Redeem for 10 Spins ALMOST2KSUBSONYOUTUBEELEMENT —Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll THANKSFOR1700SUBS—Redeem for an Elemental Reroll

Avatar: Rogue Benders codes (Expired)

show more UPDATESOONELEMENTREROLL

12SPINS

shutdowncode12

SUB2DRYELEMENTREROLL

MYBIRTHDAYON18FEBRUARI

ELEMENTREROLLTWO

THANKSFOR1000SUBS#1SPINS

runningforelementreroll

THANKSFOR1100SUBS#2ELEMENTREROLL

THANKSFOR1000SUBS#1ELEMENTREROLL

UPDATESOONSPINS

MOREELEMENTREROLL show less

How to redeem codes in Avatar: Rogue Benders

To redeem codes in Avatar: Rogue Benders, follow the instructions below:

Sit here to get freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Avatar: Rogue Benders on Roblox. Press M to meditate on a mat. Type the code in the Twitter Code text box. Press Enter and receive your free goodies!

How to get more Avatar: Rogue Benders codes

We update the list of Avatar: Rogue Benders codes as soon as new codes become available, so make sure to bookmark this article with CTRL+D. However, if you’re going to do research on your own, you can join the official Avatar: Rogue Benders Discord server and the Avatar: Rogue Benders Roblox group.

Why are my Avatar Rogue Benders codes not working?

Your Avatar: Rogue Benders codes are probably not working for one of the two common reasons. The first likely reason is misspelling, so double-check for typos. These codes include special characters, numbers, and capitalized letters, so to avoid this issue, copy and paste the code you wish to use directly from the article into the text box.

The other possible issue you might encounter is the codes expiring. We update the articles with new codes as soon as they drop, so you shouldn’t have to worry about them expiring if you check here often.

Other ways to get free rewards in Avatar: Rogue Benders

Besides redeeming Avatar: Rogue Benders codes, the best way to get freebies is by joining the Discord server and participating in giveaways and contests for Spins and Elemental Rerolls.

What is Avatar: Rogue Benders?

Avatar: Rogue Benders is an action Roblox game based on the forever classic Avatar: The Last Airbender animated show. Spawn in one of the four great nations and start your bending journey. Whether you are an earth bender who uses Hung Ga kung fu or a water bender who slides around on the ice, there is an entire world to explore without worrying about all the cabbages in Ba Sing Se.

