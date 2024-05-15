Aura RNG Promo Image
Aura RNG codes (May 2024)

There are many exciting rewards that you can get by redeeming the latest Aura RNG codes—just make sure to act fast!
Published: May 15, 2024 07:59 am

Updated May 15, 2024: We looked for the latest codes.

If you love to roll some dice every once in a while, and you’re good at Roblox games, then make Aura RNG your next mission. Unlock the rarest auras, go fishing for free Coins, and upgrade your abilities by completing various quests with pets as your devoted allies.

Since free rewards like potions, Coins, and other valuable resources can be real game changers in this experience, we found some Aura RNG codes that will help you dominate this title. Use them as soon as possible, as they tend to expire after just a day or two. For a similar game and related freebies, make sure to visit our list of UGC RNG codes.

All Aura RNG codes list

There are no active Aura RNG codes right now.

How to redeem codes in Aura RNG

Redeeming Aura RNG codes is a short and sweet process. Follow our instructions below, and you’ll get your rewards right away:

  • How to redeem codes in Aura RNG
    Hit the cart icon to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • How to redeem codes in Aura RNG, step 2
    Insert a code into the text box to grab freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Aura RNG in Roblox.
  2. Click the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Choose the Codes (ABX) tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code into the Type code here text box.
  5. Hit the Claim button to grab your goodies.

How to get more Aura RNG codes

Bookmark this article using CTRL and D on your keyboard if you want to grab the latest Aura RNG codes. We love our daily code-hunting adventures, and we do our best to track down all the new drops and place them here for easy access.

On the other hand, if you want to look for more freebies by yourself, feel free to visit some of the developer’s social media channels:

Why are my Aura RNG codes not working?

If you have problems with redeeming Aura RNG codes, that usually means one of these two issues. First, there is a chance that you’ve made a typo since these codes mix upper- and lower-case letters. Alternatively, you just might be too late to the table. Make sure to use codes as soon as possible, as they only last a few days. If you run into an expired one, let us know, and we will investigate the issue.

Other ways to get free rewards in Aura RNG

Aside from redeeming Aura RNG codes for freebies, you should check the Rewards tab by selecting the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen. In that section, you can also grab level, daily, and playtime gifts. Also, you can go fishing for extra Coins in the main lobby anytime you like. If you want more free goodies, check the developer’s social media channels that we listed above.

What is Aura RNG?

Aura RNG is a Roblox random number generator game that is all about how lucky you are. Roll to collect auras, try to get the rarest ones, and show your skills in a fast-paced PvP zone. Try to complete as many tasks as possible to gain Potions and Coins that will help you claim unique auras. Don’t forget to use all available codes in this guide before they expire to avoid missing out on exciting freebies.

To grab more freebies in other Roblox games, visit the rest of our Roblox Codes section. You’ll find more articles that will lead you to amazing resources for all your favorite experiences, including the latest RNG Legends codes.

