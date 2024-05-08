Anime Racing 2 promo art
Codes

Anime Racing 2 codes (May 2024)

Redeem the latest Anime Racing 2 codes to claim free Emeralds!
Published: May 8, 2024 03:59 am

Updated May 8, 2024: Added new codes!

If you’ve ever wanted to recreate the iconic Naruto run, now’s your chance. Anime Racing 2 is a Roblox clicker game that lets you pick your favorite heroes and test their skills on the running track. Upgrading your characters might feel grindy, but that’s where codes come in. 

Emeralds are essential items if you want to enhance your runners. By redeeming all the Anime Racing 2 codes, you will gather enough to get a head start. Occasionally, you will obtain handy Fruit boosts as well. After you conquer the track, visit our list of Anime Combats Simulator codes for more freebies in a similar game. 

All Anime Racing 2 codes list

Anime Racing 2 codes (Working)

  • HunterUpdate—Redeem for a Speed Fruit 
  • UPDATE1—Redeem for 350 Emeralds 
  • 1MVisit—Redeem for 300 Emeralds
  • Release—Redeem for 200 Emeralds

Anime Racing 2 codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Anime Racing 2 codes.

How to redeem codes in Anime Racing 2

Redeeming codes in Anime Racing 2 is easy when you know where to look. All you have to do is follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Anime Racing 2 codes
Click here to claim your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Anime Racing 2 on Roblox.
  2. Click the shopping cart button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll to the bottom of the shop window until you reach the Redeem your Codes! section.
  4. Click the Redeem! button.
  5. Enter a working code into the Code text box.
  6. Press Ok to claim your rewards.

How to get more Anime Racing 2 codes

We update our list as soon as new Anime Racing 2 code is available. By bookmarking the page and visiting occasionally, you’ll ensure that you’ll never miss an update. 

An alternative option is keeping up with the official Anime Racing 2 Discord server and the developer’s X account (@MeloBlox). However, since they’re both filled with unrelated information, getting the codes may feel like a chore. 

Why are my Anime Racing 2 codes not working?

Your Anime Racing 2 code may not be working because of a typo. Double-check your spelling to ensure a mistake hasn’t slipped in. If this didn’t help, the code is most likely no longer active. They can stop working at any point, so try redeeming everything as fast as possible to make sure you won’t miss any freebies. 

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Racing 2

Redeemed all Anime Racing 2 codes and still need more Emeralds and other goodies? You can spin the wheel every couple of hours to claim more rewards. Aside from that, you can earn them the old-fashioned way by doing quests. All you have to do is to speak with Kakashi to activate new tasks.

What is Anime Racing 2?

Anime Racing 2 is a Roblox clicker game featuring racing tracks inspired by many popular franchises, including NarutoDragon Ball, and One Piece. Hatch the rarest and mightiest heroes to ensure you’ll always be first at the finish line. As you go, you’ll unlock exciting new worlds straight from your favorite anime shows. You can also join one of the Clans and aim for the top of the leaderboard.

For more free gifts in another anime-inspired experience, check out our article on Anime Fighters Simulator codes. Explore more articles in our dedicated Roblox Codes section to find out how to claim free rewards in other popular Roblox titles.

Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.