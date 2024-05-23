Anime Fortress codes (May 2024)

Updated May 23, 2024: Checked for codes!

Recommended Videos

If there is one game that perfectly combines anime characters and wave defense elements, it’s Anime Fortress. This fast-paced experience offers unexpected battles, challenging bosses, and many different modes, such as Story and Challenge, that will keep you busy for hours.

Enemies in this game get stronger and stronger over time, which means you need to keep upgrading your units. To get enough resources as soon as possible, use all the available Anime Fortress codes from this article and make sure to redeem them before they expire. If you’re interested in a similar experience with many freebies, visit our list of Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) codes.

All Anime Fortress codes list

Working Anime Fortress codes

Deku —Redeem for 5 Magic Stones (New)

—Redeem for 5 Magic Stones NEWGAME —Redeem for 600 Gems

—Redeem for 600 Gems FIXBUGUPDATE—Redeem for 300 Gems

Expired Anime Fortress codes show more There are no inactive Anime Fortress codes right now. show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Fortress

Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Fortress codes right away:

Follow these steps to redeem your Anime Fortress codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Fortress on Roblox. Click the Shop icon on the right side of the screen. Choose the Codes tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code into the Enter Code Here text box. Hit the Claim! button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Anime Fortress codes

If you want to be among the first people to grab the latest Anime Fortress codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally. We do our best to track down all the active ones and place them here for easy access.

For more info about the game, including various tips and tricks and other helpful advice, check the developer’s social media links listed below:

Why are my Anime Fortress codes not working?

Some Anime Fortress codes expire fast and may even stop working in less than a day, so try to use them as soon as you see the latest drops on our Working list.

If you try to enter one and you get the message The code is wrong!, you’ve probably mistyped it. If that happens, try the whole process again, but this time, copy the code from this guide and paste it straight into the game to prevent typos.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Fortress

If you don’t have any more Anime Fortress codes left to use, check the upper-right corner for the daily rewards to get extra Gems and Magic Stones—sometimes even a full crate of them. Next to that, there is a Free Gift tab, where you can grab more freebies for successful friend invitations.

What is Anime Fortress?

Anime Fortress is a Roblox wave defense game in which you aim to repel annoying enemies that are coming your way relentlessly. Use many different anime heroes as units and try to summon and upgrade new ones to make your defenses more efficient. Remember to use all the available codes from this guide for free resources, but try to use them before it’s too late.

If you’re looking for more anime-inspired fighter games, check out our article with Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) codes to get freebies. Explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section to get free goodies in other popular games as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more