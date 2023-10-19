Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes (October 2023)

I have a clear memory of the first time I played Anime Fighting Simulator. It had everything I wanted, including my favorite characters from Dragon Ball, Naruto, and other famous manga series. Playing as Goku (or, should I say, Gokro) was a dream come true. And then, when Anime Fighting Simulator X appeared as the sequel with improved graphics and lots of new battling features, I lost my mind!

I trained my hero for hours without blinking. However, when I realized I needed some help to become strong enough to fight against the most powerful bosses, I decided to seek help by redeeming Anime Fighting Simulator X codes. Luckily, I found some and got the necessary resources to fight on a whole different level. And soon, I was able to beat Monkey and Overhaul with no trouble at all! If you’re a fan of fighting Roblox games like me, jump to our Anime Champions Simulator codes list because we can help you get some awesome freebies in this popular game as well.

All Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes List

Working Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes

DIMENSION2 —Redeem for 2 Stat Boosts, 2 Yen Boosts, and 50k Chikara (New)

—Redeem for 2 Stat Boosts, 2 Yen Boosts, and 50k Chikara 150K150K —Redeem for 2 Stats Boosts and 2 Yen Boosts

—Redeem for 2 Stats Boosts and 2 Yen Boosts SubToVanilla —Redeem for 2k Chikara

—Redeem for 2k Chikara QuickShutdown —Redeem for 1 Stats Boost and 1 Yen Boost

—Redeem for 1 Stats Boost and 1 Yen Boost 125KLIKESOMG —Redeem for 2 Stats Boosts and 2 Yen Boosts

—Redeem for 2 Stats Boosts and 2 Yen Boosts LETSGO100K —Redeem for 20k Chikara, 2 Eri Shards, and 2 Stat Boosts

—Redeem for 20k Chikara, 2 Eri Shards, and 2 Stat Boosts FIGHTINGPASSISBACK —Redeem for 2 Stat Boosts, 2 Yen Boosts, 50k Chikara, and 1 Fighting Pass Ticket

—Redeem for 2 Stat Boosts, 2 Yen Boosts, 50k Chikara, and 1 Fighting Pass Ticket OMGUPDATE3OMG —Redeem for 2 Stats Boosts and 2 Yen Boosts

—Redeem for 2 Stats Boosts and 2 Yen Boosts THANKSFOR175K —Redeem for 2 Stat Boosts and 1 Fighting Pass Ticket

—Redeem for 2 Stat Boosts and 1 Fighting Pass Ticket sorryforyenboosts —Redeem for 3 Yen Boosts

—Redeem for 3 Yen Boosts Bandites —Redeem for 5k Chikara

—Redeem for 5k Chikara freefightpassticket —Redeem for 1 free Fighting Pass Ticket

—Redeem for 1 free Fighting Pass Ticket UPDATE2OUTNOW —Redeem for 2 Stat Boosts and 2 Yen Boosts

—Redeem for 2 Stat Boosts and 2 Yen Boosts SubToMrRhino —Redeem for 2k Chikara

—Redeem for 2k Chikara SubToToadBoiGaming —Redeem for 2k Chikara

—Redeem for 2k Chikara bugFixwithYenOMG —Redeem for 2 Stats Boosts and 2 Tournaments Coins Boosts

—Redeem for 2 Stats Boosts and 2 Tournaments Coins Boosts subtodwax—Redeem for 2k Chikara

Expired Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes

75KLIKESOMG

NICESHUTDOWN

AnotherQuickPatchUpdate

35KWOW

OMG20KLIKES

10KLIKESTHANKYOU

bugsFixes

AWESOME50KLIKES

sorryForShutdown

bruh3shutdowns

anotherBugFixes

RELEASE

UPDATE1OUTNOW

How to redeem codes in Anime Fighting Simulator X

Redeeming codes in Anime Fighting Simulator X is a simple procedure. Follow our step-by-step instructions below to claim free rewards:

Launch Anime Fighting Simulator X in Roblox. Click on the three vertical dots button on the left side of the screen. Choose the Twitter button that says Codes in the drop-down menu. Enter the code you want to use in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

How can you get more codes in Anime Fighting Simulator X?

If you want to be among the first to hear about new codes in AFSX, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and visit it occasionally, as we do our code-hunting adventures regularly. We will do all the hard work for you, find the latest codes, and put them into one place so you can get freebies as soon as possible.

On the other hand, if you want to look for more codes by yourself, you can join the official BlockZone Discord server, where the developers post the latest updates about the game and potential giveaways. For in-game tips and tricks, teasers, and other announcements, the official YouTube (@blockzonegames) can be a great asset. Also, the official X account (@BlockZone_) is a valuable resource for more information about potential code drops.

Why are my Anime Fighting Simulator X codes not working?

Sometimes, codes in Roblox games can expire quickly, as developers have the power to control their end dates. If you’re not getting anything when trying to redeem one of the codes from our Working list, it most likely means that the code has expired. If you notice that some of the codes from this article are inactive, let us know, and we will investigate the problem.

On the other hand, if you see a message saying something like Invalid Code, there is a chance that you have a typo. That’s why we recommend copying and pasting codes from our list into the game to prevent those annoying mistakes.

How to get more free rewards in Anime Fighting Simulator X

There are other ways to earn more free rewards in Anime Fighting Simulator X besides redeeming codes. For instance, if you invite your friends to play, you can get Chikara Shards, Happy Mount, or Stats Boost. Also, there are daily rewards, so if you log in consecutively for five days straight, you can earn up to 30k Chikara Shards.

What is Anime Fighting Simulator X?

Anime Fighting Simulator X is a Roblox manga-based fighting game and the sequel to the famous Anime Fighter Simulator. Upgrade your hero by completing quests while enjoying a highly detailed world and improving your skills by battling against NPCs and bosses. You can join the sides of order or chaos, travel through different realms, and create your path to become an unbeatable fighter!

