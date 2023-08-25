You can have Hikaru judge your chess positions thanks to hilarious browser extension

There is nothing quite like the feeling of analyzing your chess game with an engine after a satisfying win, only to quickly realize just how awfully you have actually played.

Thankfully, taking stock of your blunders with Stockfish can now be turned into a more entertaining experience, courtesy of a Reddit user’s amazing browser extension that summons no other than Hikaru Nakamura and his highly expressive face to assist in evaluating your positions.

Titled “Eval Pineapple” after Hikaru’s famous streaming attire, the simple but genius browser extension simply replaces the evaluation bar on chess.com and Lichess with various facial expressions of the world #3 and streamer extraordinaire.

As White’s advantage increases on the board, Hikaru’s visage blossoms into a smile: It is swiftly turned upside down, however, as Black begins to get the edge in the game you’re analyzing.

Related: The best places to play chess online

Here’s what it looks like in action:

Screengrab via evalpineapple.github.io

Better still, you can replace Hikaru with your own set of custom images, should you choose to do so, with the ability to adjust the evaluation thresholds to trigger the new face. It is a simple, free, and fun tool to take some of the sting out of those painful moments of post-game clarity.

You can check out the extension here. You can combine it with this other browser add-on to have Hikaru and Levy yell at you to move faster. It is 100% certified to be the most parasocial way to avoid getting into time trouble!

About the author