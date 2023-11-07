Will Zombies be free in MW3?

Do you have to pay the price for Zombies?

The undead is back to haunt your dreams in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Today, we’re here to let you know if Zombies will be free in MW3, or if it it’s paid content as part of the overall Modern Warfare 3 package.

In a first, a Modern Warfare game will feature Zombies. Operation Deadbolt is breaking new ground in this respect and MW3 will see DMZ and Zombies come together to create a supercharged beast of a mode.

However, 2021’s Warzone has thrown the nature of CoD content into the air. Which stuff is free? What content is premium? With that being said, is the MW3 Zombies mode free-to-play content, or will you have to pay a pretty penny?

Is Zombies free-to-play in Modern Warfare 3?

If you’re hoping for a free pass for MW3‘s CoD Zombies, I regret to inform you that Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will not be free and will be paid content as part of the wider Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 purchase.

In short, if you want to experience the wonders of the new MWZ mode, you’ll have to purchase Modern Warfare 3 on the platform of your choice. Zombies is included with every format, so you won’t be missing out either way.

As it stands, it’s just Warzone 2 that continues to be free CoD content that you can download at any time and enjoy without paying.

Whereas Zombies will flesh out the undead universe with players expected to battle some grave circumstances. There will be a new Wonder Weapon to fight for though, but can you get it solo in MW3 Zombies?