Who is the Unknown Caller in MW2?

There has been quite a bit of secrecy around the build-up to the next Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 3, especially before its official announcement on Aug. 7. We finally were told the title’s release date in November, but like past CoD’s, Activision likes to celebrate its announcement in Warzone—and it appears such an event is on its way.

Upon logging in, players are greeted with a message from an Unknown Caller that asks players to contact a mystery phone number to “receive sensitive intelligence.”

After a little back and forth, the Unknown Caller provided me with a blurred map of what looked to be Al Mazrah, specifically Zaya Observatory, with a number of points of interest marked nearby. The Unknown Caller says more “mission critical intel” is coming, and after asking the contact for more information, I received a notification to wait for instructions.

But who exactly is this Unknown Caller? What could this mission be about?

Who could the Unknown Caller be in MW2?

At this stage, we don’t know for certain who the Unknown Caller is. We are certain, however, that these images and messages have something to do with an upcoming MW3 reveal event happening live in Warzone on Aug. 17.

Many players have posted on social media speculating as to who the Unknown Caller is, with many believing Vladimir Makarov—the infamous antagonist of the classic Modern Warfare campaign—is behind the messages.

Makarov’s return to the Modern Warfare franchise has been hinted at as early as 2022, with a post-credits scene after MW2’s campaign showing a terrorist unit bringing down a passenger airplane following a message from “M” that said “No Russian.” Makarov’s MW3 return was confirmed on Aug. 7, with an Aug. 9 trailer expected to reveal more.

We don’t know for certain who or what is behind the activities expected to hit Al Mazrah on Aug. 17, but one thing is for sure: we’ll be there in eager anticipation for when it all kicks off.

