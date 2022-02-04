Who are the highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone players?

The Call of Duty: Warzone tournament scene is full of some big names who have risen to stardom in the hills of Verdansk and fields of Caldera.

It seems like there’s a Warzone tournament every week or so with some big money on the line. There are grinders who have been pounding away at the game since it launched, competing in the majority of these tournaments and winning quite a few of them.

Former Call of Duty pros like Tommey and Rated have joined battle royale studs like Aydan and HusKerrs as some of the top players in the world. When they’re not chasing kill records in public matches, they’re chasing the bag in real money tourneys.

It’s not a fluke for a player to appear on the list of the top-earning players in Warzone. These guys consistently place well with placements as well as kill totals in tournaments run by a variety of organizers, including Activision itself.

These are the highest-earning Warzone players who stack their cash in real life as well as when it’s time to buy a loadie.

Highest-earning Warzone players