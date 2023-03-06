Where to use the Waterways Maintenance Kit key in DMZ

Ashika is a new map introduced in season two of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Though Ashika Island is far smaller than Al Mazrah, the map is still brimming with points of interest to help players stock up on all-important loot and gear.

While much of the map is explorable immediately upon spawning in, there are rooms, lock boxes, and other containers that require keys to access. Keys can be found either in usual loot locations or dropped from hostile NPCs. After obtaining a key, players can travel to the corresponding location to see what prizes or rewards await them.

The Waterways Maintenance Kit is one such locked container that requires a key to access. If you have the key to the waterways maintenance kit but do not know where to take it, this is what you need to do.

Where to find the Waterways Maintenance Kit in Warzone 2 DMZ

The waterways maintenance kit in Warzone 2 DMZ can be found just to the northwest of Tsuki Castle, located near the center of Ashika Island. Players should approach this area with extreme caution, as Tsuki Castle contains the most centralized area of hostile NPCs. Before venturing to see what loot awaits you in the maintenance kit, be sure to enter this area already geared and armed.

Screenshot via Blizzard Activision

Players can identify the exact building where the waterways maintenance kit is located as it is a round hut-like building. The front door of the building is already blown off, with other walls also being partially destroyed. Aside from any enemy NPCs around, it should be easy to jump into the building.

From here, players should either jump or zipline down the well located in the center of the building. The waterways maintenance key will be found directly below the building. There will be more enemies waiting in the waterways below, along with several juggernauts patrolling around, so it is best to repel backup as soon as possible.