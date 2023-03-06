Where to use the combat engineer toolkit key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released its second season on Feb. 24, bringing players an entirely new map in Ashika. This new island map is significantly smaller than Al Mazrah, though is still brimming with points of interest that players will likely explore in DMZ.

Though much of the map is immediately accessible to players after spawning in on Ashika, there are specific areas, lockers, and other small containers that require keys to open. Keys can drop either off hostile NPCs or be found in usual loot location. Once a key is found, players can travel to its corresponding location to see what awaits them.

The Combat Engineer Toolkit is one such container that requires a key to open. Like many other key locations, finding this toolkit can be extremely difficult if players do not know where to look. If you find yourself with the combat engineer toolkit key but do not know where to use it, here’s what you should do.

Where to find the Combat Engineer Toolkit in Warzone 2 DMZ

The combat engineer toolkit in Warzone 2 DMZ can be found between Oganikku Farms and Tsuki Castle. Between these two regions are two buildings, one usually being a SAM site, the leftmost location is the location of the combat engineer toolkit. The exact location can be seen on the map below.

Screenshot via Blizzard Activision

Players should approach this area with caution. Since this area is usually a SAM site in most Warzone 2 lobbies, the area will be swarming with hostile NPCs. Ensure that you are already properly geared up and armed before venturing to find this toolkit. The combat engineer toolkit itself will be located in the center of the platform. If it is a SAM site, it will spawn on top of the platform.

In terms of contents, the loot in Warzone 2 is randomized at the start of every round. Likely, players will find currency, ammunition, and other basic supplies. If you are trying to hide your findings away or turn currency into XP, look to find one of Ashika’s various Dead Drop locations.