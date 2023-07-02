Where to use the Restaurant Briefcase Key in DMZ

DMZ’s Season Four map Vondel, like previous maps, features an assortment of ways to obtain loot. From completing contracts to eliminating enemy players to taking out the Bullfrog miniboss—how you gear up is entirely up to you.

One such method is to utilize any loot keys you find on the map and unlock special rooms or stashes. Whether it be a sick new gun or a three-plate armor vest, opening these loot caches is key to finding the best equipment in DMZ and can save you spending your hard-earned cash at a Buy Station.

The Restaurant Briefcase Key opens a specific stash spot in Vondel, but where exactly can you use the key in DMZ?

How to find the Restaurant Briefcase in DMZ

The best way to enter the restaurant is from above the exhibit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Restaurant Briefcase Key can only be used on Vondel and is used to open a special briefcase in the rooftop restaurant and cafe at the Exhibit. There are a number of ways to enter the restaurant—I recommend via the roof or the zipline at the northernmost end of the Exhibit.

To reach the restaurant, drop into Vondel and head to H6. You’ll want to enter the Exhibit ideally from the north, although you can also get to the roof from the very south—you’ll just have less cover for longer while running across the roof.

If entering from the floor, open the doors and head upstairs past the spherical statue. Once on the roof, turn facing north and run until you reach the very end of the roof. You’ll see some park benches and some shade structures with an open skylight beneath you.

Dropping down into the skylight, you’ll find yourself in a small restaurant with a piano and bar. The table closest to the piano has the briefcase sitting on it. If you’ve got the key, the loot is yours.

Most of the time you’ll find a heap of cash, some torn instructions, and another key. Try to keep as many extra keys as possible, as future faction missions may require you to travel to these locations specifically.

Otherwise, it’s best to head to a Buy Station to buy any equipment you might still need, or deposit the cash into a dead drop to reduce the cooldown of your insured weapon slot.

