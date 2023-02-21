Where to use the Main Harbor Control key in DMZ

Warzone 2 season two brought various changes, most notably introducing players to the DMZ map Ashika. This island is far more compact than Al Mazrah, encouraging more frequent clashes with enemy players. Across Ashika are still hundreds of points of interest, where players can stock up on arms, ammunition, as well as other items.

The majority of Ashika is open to players after starting in any given lobby, but there are some select areas that are locked off. To access these locked points, players will need keys. Players can pick up keys either from looting across the map or by slaying hostile NPCs.

The Main Harbor Control is one such area that requires a key for players to enter. If you have obtained the main harbor control key but are unsure where to go, here’s what you should do.

Where to find the Main Harbor Control in Warzone 2 DMZ

The main harbor control key location is found in the southeastern portion of Ashika, just to the east of Port Ashika. The exact location on the world map is posted below. The key location is a small, elevated building located across from a long pier.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Once players have encountered the main harbor control building, simply climb the two flights of stairs and interact with the door to unlock what is inside. Players should be wary since Ashika is a significantly smaller map than Al Mazrah, there may be various other players or squads attempting to gain access to the main harbor control as well.

As for the contents of the main harbor control, all loot is randomized at the start of every Warzone 2 lobby. Players could acquire anything from arms or ammunition to scopes or currency. If players are looking to hideaway their findings, try to look for a Dead Drop location to turn money into XP.