Where to use the Bathhouse Attendants key in DMZ

Ashika is an all-new map for DMZ players introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two. Ashika Island is a far more compact map than Al Mazrah, though similarly is filled with points of interest where players can either search for all-important loot or stage conflicts with fellow players and squads.

As players maneuver around Ashika, they may notice that keys can be found either from usual looting locations or off hostile NPCs. Keys are able to grant players access to otherwise locked loot boxes, chests, or entire rooms and strongholds.

The Bathhouse Attendants key is one such key that players may find during their time playing Warzone 2 on Ashika. Compared to other key locations, the Bathhouse Attendants key is fairly easy to find and gain access to. If you find yourself with this key but have no clue where to go, here’s what you should know.

Where to find the Bathhouse in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Bathhouse Attendants key location is found just south of the Beach House in the southeastern region of Ashika. The exact positioning of the Bathhouse can be seen below. On the map, the location will be positioned slightly to the left of an L-shaped outcropping of buildings. There will also normally be a radiation zone just to the north of the Bathhouse where players may run into a commander.

Screenshot via Activision Blizzard

After arriving at this location, players will identify the correct door to enter from by a white graffiti ‘X’ on the door. Simply interact with the door to gain access to the room full of loot.

For the contents of the room, loot is completely randomized at the start of each Warzone 2 lobby. The rewards hidden inside the Bathhouse will vary from lobby to lobby, though there usually is a chest-sized lootbox within. If players want to hide away their earnings or convert currency into XP, look for a nearby Dead Drop.