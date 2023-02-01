Where to use the Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office key in DMZ

This bank is open for business in Al Mazrah, and while you can get better value out of this bank than with your savings account at a normal bank, you’ll still need a key to get in.

In Call of Duty’s DMZ mode, there’s a plethora of crates and enemy AI combatants around to grab basic weapons, cash, armor plates, and more from. If you’ve entered a match with nothing on you, they’re typically the first thing you should go after.

But to get the really good stuff, you will need to brave a stronghold, complete a contract to earn money to use at a buy station, or alternatively, unlock one of several loot locations around the map with a key. You can find keys as dropped loot from enemy AI combatants you defeat, in loot containers, or by completing contracts. Keys can be used up to three times, and come with you when you exfil, allowing you to access them in your storage and bring them with you in future runs.

The keys that drop are random, so there’s no guarantee that you’re anywhere near the loot location that the key you find unlocks. If you’ve stumbled on the Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office key, here’s where to find the loot.

Where is the Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office in DMZ?

Image via Activision

The Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office is located on the second floor of the Bank of Adal building, which is located near the center of Sawah Village, in the D7 grid square on your tac-map. Sawah Village is located in the southwest portion of the Al Mazrah map.

Image via Activision

The Bank of Adal is a three-story building that’s directly north of the location of the Sawah Crypto Mining Farm loot location. The building has two cars parked out front, as well as a blue sign over the main doors that says Bank of Adal. Go inside through the main doors, then head upstairs to the second floor.

The Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office is a small room located behind the locked grey door, with the number two above it.

There are a handful of potential loot rewards inside, such as high-value valuables, a large backpack upgrade, three-plate armor, cash, and/or a supply box. Rewards inside a loot location are randomized for each match.

Sawah Village is heavily populated with enemy AI combatants, so make sure you take your time to clear out enemies or move quietly to reach the loot location. The location is also submerged in water, so you will move a bit slower.