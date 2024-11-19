Black Ops 6 update reverts controversial XP token decision to the joy of everyone

Today’s Black Ops 6 update is minor in scale, but the biggest change within is one that should make the player base wholly happy—and that’s something that’s quite difficult to do.

After last week’s update, a BO6 UI bug inadvertently let legacy double XP tokens earned in previous games and Warzone be used in the new title, exciting players everywhere. Treyarch soon announced it was a bug and fixed it, effectively taking the tokens away. No one was pleased.

Get to grinding again. Image via Activision

Players could still get around this by using their tokens in Warzone, and then swapping over to BO6 to utilize it. But now, the tokens are back, in an effort by Activision and Treyarch to make things right. And that means some players have dozens, if not hundreds of XP tokens to use for weapon XP, level XP, and even battle pass XP.

I’ve been stocking up tokens by watching Call of Duty League matches for years, so I have over 100 one-hour tokens for XP and weapon XP that I will be gladly using over the coming days and weeks.

Elsewhere in the patch, Treyarch improved hitmarker UI to help identify individual shots more easily, improved the loading of Tracer and Inspect preview videos for weapons, and fixed another fortunate bug that allowed players to use MW3 and MW2 camos on BO6 guns.

Once the UI bug regarding tokens was fixed last week, Treyarch said it understood “how much players appreciate being able to redeem legacy XP tokens in both BO6 and Warzone,” and was working on a fix. Just three days later, it’s already in, and it should be good news for players everywhere, except for those who don’t like double XP for some reason.

For more on today’s update, check out the full patch notes on CoD’s website.

