Where to use the Ahmed Grocery Store key in DMZ

Players will come across several keys throughout their time in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode. Keys are some of the rarest loot that players can pick up, depending on what the key opens on the map. No matter what the key opens, though, players are usually promised some kind of loot in return, whether that’s cash, weapons, or sellable items.

The main issue players run into in regard to the keys are where to find the location of the lock that the key opens. DMZ offers players little in the way of where to go once they loot a key. The only thing players have is the name of the key itself. For example, if players stumble across the Ahmed Grocery Store Key, they’ll need to know where that specific grocery store is. Once they find that out, they can bring the key to it and unlock the loot that awaits inside.

In this guide, we’ll be covering where the Ahmed Grocery Store is in DMZ and how to open it.

Ahmed Grocery Store location in DMZ

The first step players need to take is to ensure they have the Ahmed Grocery Store Key in their possession. Make sure that it’s not in your key stash and that’s it in your backpack before entering a new match.

If you have the key on you once you drop into a DMZ match, then you can begin making your way to the Ahmed Grocery Store. This particular store is located southeast of Al Mazrah City, which is found in the top-right corner of the map. We’ve laid out exactly which building players are looking for in the screengrab below.

The location you’re looking for is marked with a red rectangle in the bottom right of the image. | Screengrab via Activision/Dot Esports

The building in the red rectangle is the Ahmed Grocery Store. Players can head there, find the front door, use their key, and then go on inside. You likely received this key from a faction mission, so by entering the store and collecting its contents, you will complete this mission. The loot inside gives you roughly $8,000 cash, two weapons, and a piece of equipment.

The AI surrounding the store is minimal at best, but you might see other real players coming there to complete the mission as well. So while the grocery store is off the beaten path, bring some form of defense so you don’t lose your key at the hands of a well-prepared enemy team.