Where to find the Underground Waterway Ashika Island Intel in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released tons of new content along with its second season update, bringing players Ashika Island, new factions, and new missions. Compared to the wide-spanning Al Mazrah, Ashika Island is a condensed map still brimming with content and POIs that players may be interested in.

The Underground Waterway is an integral part of the Ashika Island map that is notably tied to the Muddy Waters mission for the White Lotus faction. Aside from this mission, there are also several key locations around the Underground Waterways as well.

Whether you are seeking out the Underground Waterways in order to complete Muddy Waters, find a key location, or simply want to take in the scenery, this is what you need to know to find this spot on the map.

How to find the Underground Waterways on Ashika Island in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Underground Waterways on Ashika Island is massive, intricate series of caverns carved out underneath the Ashika Island proper map. Though there are several entrances and exits to this hidden labyrinth, the easiest entry point is through a tunnel located at Port Ashika. This tunnel can be found directly in the center of the Port Ashika area, between two large buildings. The exact position can be seen on the map below.

Screengrab via Activision

After going through the tunnel, players will soon be under the Tsuki Castle area. From here, players will enter a much larger room where they can complete the Muddy Waters mission or any other side objectives. In this area will also be a Dead Drop and plenty of looting opportunities.

Players should be warned, however, that this area is swarming with powerful enemies, including juggernauts. It is heavily recommended that players be well-armed or accompanied by fellow players if they wish to venture into this dangerous area.