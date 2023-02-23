Warzone 2 DMZ Poisoned Well mission guide: How to throw 6 gas grenades into Zarqwa Hydroelectric water wells

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is filled to the brim with challenges that’ll give you the best loot for your adventures. Players can find the various keys scattered around the map, granting them access to every loot-filled room they could dream of.

DMZ also gives players missions to complete while they’re wandering around the map, providing XP for their troubles. While completing missions is a thing gamers can usually do in their sleep, the added pressure of enemy AI and deadly fellow gamers lurking throughout the map gives DMZ the added intensity that makes it so enjoyable.

As players go through the list of challenges, they’ve probably reached the Poisoned Well Mission. This particular mission is somewhat finicky and requires the know-how to get it done as fast as possible, without any issues.

This is where Dot Esports comes in.

How do I complete the Poisoned Well Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Image via Activision

To complete the Poisoned Well Mission, you’ll have to start off by collecting six gas grenades in one deployment. These can be found by cleaning out supply crates, gas stores, or ammo depots. Using a munitions box and putting your grenades elsewhere while you stock up is another good option.

The next step will see you navigating the tough terrain to the open water wells in Zarqwa Hydroelectric.

Screengrab via Activision

You’ll want to gear up as much as possible to ensure you’re not killed by anyone while you’re there or on your way to the location.

Inside Zarqwa Hydroelectric, there are six small pools. They’ll be almost pond-size, and these will be the perfect spots for your grenades. Throw one grenade in each pool as your scurry around, however, you’ll have to be careful as AI will spawn nearby.

It’s as simple as that, now you’ve completed the DMZ challenge, you can go find more keys and gather valuable loot.