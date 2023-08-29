Here's when you can fetch me their souls.

Call of Duty Zombies fans are a different breed.

They are dedicated to the game mode in ways that some gamers can only imagine. They eat, sleep, and dream Zombies, Ray Guns, and Easter egg hunts, and they are chomping at the bit for more news about what Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode has to offer.

Especially considering that Treyarch is at the helm, Zombies gamers are excited to see what MW3’s version of the classic mode is all about, even if it will be very different from what players have experienced in the past.

Here’s all there is to know about the reveal of MW3’s Zombies mode.

MW3 Zombies reveal

Modern Warfare Zombies is a first. Image via Activision

There is currently no date set for the MW3 Zombies reveal, but the next big date on the CoD calendar is Call of Duty Next.

This year’s CoD event will take place on Oct. 5. MW3 multiplayer, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile have been confirmed to appear, but Zombies has not been mentioned yet.

It’s possible that MW3 Zombies may be shown at CoD Next, or at the very least, have its reveal date teased or announced during the in-person event where influencers will be showing off the future of CoD.

Is MW3 Zombies round-based?

Team up to fight the horde. Image via Activision Blizzard

No, the MW3 Zombies mode coming at launch will not be round-based.

The Zombies mode in MW3 is being described as “an open-world PvE extraction survival experience against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history.”

By that description, MW3 Zombies sounds like it will be combining the aspects of Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak Zombies mode and Warzone’s DMZ mode. In short, it may feel like an entirely new experience.

It’s possible that Treyarch could add traditional, round-based Zombies after launch as part of CoD’s seasonal content. It’s also entirely possible that all of the focus will be on the new open-world take for the foreseeable future until Treyarch’s CoD in 2024.

MW3 Zombies release date

It’s coming soon. Image via Activision

MW3 Zombies does not have a confirmed release date, but we expect it to be available alongside the launch of MW3’s multiplayer on Nov. 10. We do not expect it to be available during early access to MW3’s campaign, which will be available for players who pre-ordered the game on or around Nov. 2.

