CoD fans disappointed as MW3 Zombies lacks one key feature

It's Zombies, but not how we wanted it.

Image showcasing Zombies within a Call of Duty game. There is a visible silhouette of a soldier standing off against an oncoming horde of Zombies in a forest environment.
Screenshot via Xbox on YouTube

Modern Warfare 3 has officially been announced, and while there was early delight at the news that Zombies would be included in the game, CoD fans are now sharing their disappointment that one key feature will be absent from the mode.

If you’re like me, Zombies has a special place in your heart. Introduced all the way back in 2008’s World at War, millions of players have jumped into the game mode to fight off hordes of the undead.

While these horrifying creatures were absent in MW2, Aug. 17’s Modern Warfare 3 reveal confirmed that the mode would return later this year, but unfortunately, one key feature will be missing when it does. That’s because MW3 will launch without a round-based mode, something that has been a staple of CoD over the years.

New details about the Modern Warfare III Zombies mode from Steam page
by u/Kalinine in CODZombies

According to the game’s Steam page, MW3‘s Zombies will see squads of players team up to fight off the hordes of undead creatures, on what they claim is the biggest Zombies map ever. It will reportedly be a mix of DMZ and the Outbreak mode from Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, neither of which has rounds.

“Look how they massacred my boy,” one disgruntled CoD fan wrote. “Did we not learn this lesson during Vanguard?” another asked. “The community wants round-based gameplay.”

Comment
by u/JohnBuck97 from discussion Do you think that zombies in MWIII could be done right if it’s not just an outbreak style mode?
in CODZombies

One fan went even further, lamenting: “This is the final nail in the coffin. Zombies is dead.”

Comment
by u/_-_Eagle_-_ from discussion Do you think that zombies in MWIII could be done right if it’s not just an outbreak style mode?
in CODZombies

Despite the fan outrage, it’s unlikely we’ll see any changes to MW3 Zombies at this point. The mode has been in development for over a year, and with the game now just three months from release, there isn’t much time left to make sweeping alterations to the very fabric of the mode.

Still, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to Modern Warfare 3. From classic maps from 2009’s MW2 to the new open combat campaign, there should be something for everyone when MW3 releases on Nov. 10.

About the author

Matt Porter

Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.

More Stories by Matt Porter